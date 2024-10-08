Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 8

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can correction of Solana (SOL) last?
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 15:41
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The growth has not lasted long, as most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 5.12% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is breaking the local support level of $142.73. If it happens and the daily bar closes below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $141 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is also rather more bearish than bullish. If buyers lose the interim level of $142, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $140 zone. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the $130-$135 range.

    SOL is trading at $143.48 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

