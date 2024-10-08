Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The growth has not lasted long, as most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 5.12% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is breaking the local support level of $142.73. If it happens and the daily bar closes below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $141 range shortly.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also rather more bearish than bullish. If buyers lose the interim level of $142, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $140 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the $130-$135 range.

SOL is trading at $143.48 at press time.