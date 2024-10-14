SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to restore their lost positions, according to CoinStats.

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has gone up by 4.16% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL has blasted after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, traders should focus on the important area of $150.

If the bar closes above it, growth is likely to continue to the $160 range.

SOL is trading at $153.67 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 1.26%.

From the technical point of view, the price of BNB is looking bullish on the daily time frame. If a breakout of the $583.1 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for growth to the $600-$610 area.

BNB is trading at $584.60 at press time.