Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can growth of Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) last?
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 15:50
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to restore their lost positions, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has gone up by 4.16% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of SOL has blasted after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, traders should focus on the important area of $150. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for October 13
    Sun, 10/13/2024 - 15:50
    XRP Price Prediction for October 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes above it, growth is likely to continue to the $160 range.

    SOL is trading at $153.67 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 1.26%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of BNB is looking bullish on the daily time frame. If a breakout of the $583.1 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for growth to the $600-$610 area.

    BNB is trading at $584.60 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 14, 2024 - 15:49
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 15:31
    Ripple Achieves Prestigious Award, Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square, Crucial Warning Issued to SHIB Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 14
    Ripple Achieves Prestigious Award, Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square, Crucial Warning Issued to SHIB Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD