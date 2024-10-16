Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for October 16

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm growth of XRP started yet?
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 15:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls keep controlling the situation on the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 0.7% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.5450. 

    If buyers can hold the initiative and the bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.56 range.

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is again testing the $0.5524 level. If the candle closes around it or above, the energy might be enough for a test of the $0.56-$0.57 area until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, XRP is not ready yet for sharp moves. As neither buyers nor bears have seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.53-$057 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5487 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

