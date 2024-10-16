XRP Price Prediction for October 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.7% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.5450.

If buyers can hold the initiative and the bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.56 range.

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is again testing the $0.5524 level. If the candle closes around it or above, the energy might be enough for a test of the $0.56-$0.57 area until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, XRP is not ready yet for sharp moves. As neither buyers nor bears have seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.53-$057 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5487 at press time.