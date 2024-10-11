Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Has One Main Obstacle for New User Onboarding: Opinion

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    10 XRP limit might be a major roadblock for onboardng on XRP Ledger, XPMarket cofounder says
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 15:58
    XRP Ledger Has One Main Obstacle for New User Onboarding: Opinion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    10 XRP, the minimum reserve an XRPL account needs to be transacting on the network, is an obstacle for new user inflow. Such a "popular" opinion was shared by CEO and founder of XRPL-centric NFT and GameFi ecosystem XPMarket.

    10 XRP minimum for wallet becomes roadblock for XRPL

    10 XRP, a minimal reserve for on-chain accounts to be activated in XRP Ledger, is too high, Dr. Artur Kirjakulov, CEO and founder of XPMarket, claims in his recent X thread. This fact threatens the acquisition of new generations of users into XRP Ledger and its noncustodial applications.

    He opined that such a threshold might be associated with "penny gap," i.e., a psychological barrier preventing new customers from exploring pay-to-use applications.

    While he claimed that this opinion is a popular one in the XRP community, some enthusiasts of the XRP Ledger ecosystem disagreed with Dr. Kirjakulov over his statement.

    Commentators opined that users refuse to keep the 10 XRP reserve in their on-chain account, and they tend to use centralized services for operations with crypto.

    Also, withdrawal fees on both the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) networks are much higher than those of XRP account activation.

    XRP accounts targeted by spam attacks despite registration limits

    As of press time, the minimal reserve for XRP Ledger account activation is equal to $5.37. The XRP price added 0.65% in the past 24 hours on falling trading volume.

    For a long time, the discusion over minimum reserves was running in the global XRP community. Its proponents claimed that this is a useful instrument to protect XRPL resources from being drained by spammers.

    However, over the past year, XRP accounts were targeted by spam messages transferred as on-chain transactions with attached advertising.

    Here's Who Spammed Your XRP Wallet
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    During the time of the attacks, the male factors were using significant share of XRP Ledger resources.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

