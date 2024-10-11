XRP Ledger Has One Main Obstacle for New User Onboarding: Opinion

Advertisement

10 XRP, the minimum reserve an XRPL account needs to be transacting on the network, is an obstacle for new user inflow. Such a "popular" opinion was shared by CEO and founder of XRPL-centric NFT and GameFi ecosystem XPMarket.

10 XRP minimum for wallet becomes roadblock for XRPL

10 XRP, a minimal reserve for on-chain accounts to be activated in XRP Ledger, is too high, Dr. Artur Kirjakulov, CEO and founder of XPMarket, claims in his recent X thread. This fact threatens the acquisition of new generations of users into XRP Ledger and its noncustodial applications.

Popular opinion: The 10 XRP wallet reserve is a major obstacle for onboarding new users to the #XRPL.



After seeing its impact on user on-boarding this week, I’m convinced it's unreasonable to maintain such a high reserve. Anyone claiming otherwise is sabotaging retail-driven… pic.twitter.com/Z3h8EPndgx — Dr. Artur Kirjakulov (@Kirjakulov) October 11, 2024

He opined that such a threshold might be associated with "penny gap," i.e., a psychological barrier preventing new customers from exploring pay-to-use applications.

While he claimed that this opinion is a popular one in the XRP community, some enthusiasts of the XRP Ledger ecosystem disagreed with Dr. Kirjakulov over his statement.

Commentators opined that users refuse to keep the 10 XRP reserve in their on-chain account, and they tend to use centralized services for operations with crypto.

Also, withdrawal fees on both the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) networks are much higher than those of XRP account activation.

XRP accounts targeted by spam attacks despite registration limits

As of press time, the minimal reserve for XRP Ledger account activation is equal to $5.37. The XRP price added 0.65% in the past 24 hours on falling trading volume.

For a long time, the discusion over minimum reserves was running in the global XRP community. Its proponents claimed that this is a useful instrument to protect XRPL resources from being drained by spammers.

However, over the past year, XRP accounts were targeted by spam messages transferred as on-chain transactions with attached advertising.

During the time of the attacks, the male factors were using significant share of XRP Ledger resources.