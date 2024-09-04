SHIB-Centric LTDToken Changes Game in Digital Ads: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the euphoria around major meme coins vanishing, the SHIB community remains passionate about crypto development and hype. Therefore, “Shib Army” represents the only example of a dog-coin audience evolving into a robust and thriving community.

As a result, some startups addressing “real-world” problems via Web3 tools decided to introduce their products. LTDToken by Shib Dream, a prominent SHIB community enthusiast and speaker, goes live as the first decentralized digital ads platform in this segment.

Novel decentralized digital ads platform by SHIB community activists: What is LTDToken?

Introduced in 2024, LTDToken (LTD) is a pioneering Web3 platform for digital advertising curated by Shiba Inu (SHIB) community activists.

LTDToken (LTD), (short for “living the dream”), a novel digital advertising platform within the SHIB community, is set to merge the best practices of Web2 and Web3 online ads;

LTDToken (LTD) is developed by a heavy-hitting team of SHIB enthusiasts helmed by Shib Dream, the creator of ShibArmy.co, the largest website covering the SHIB ecosystem;

Once live in the full version, the LTDToken (LTD) platform will be running various ad formats, including contextual, display and interactive campaigns;

The eponymous token LTD is the basis of the protocol’s tokenomics, its utility and governance instrument;

Being introduced in an oversubscribed closed sale and IDO, LTD token is now available on Uniswap (UNI), the largest EVM DEX, and Tier 1 exchange Gate.io.

LTDToken (LTD) has scored an impressive array of partnerships within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem and associated products and sponsorship contracts.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-largest meme cryptocurrency and one of the most popular dog coins. Launched in August 2020 as a Dogecoin (DOGE) spin-off by an anonymous individual or group known as Ryoshi, it became popular thanks to “TikTok pumps” when amateur investors were attempting to push the prices of meme coins higher.

It started as an experiment in decentralized community building, inspired by Dogecoin’s ethos and narratives, and has quickly gained a large and passionate audience.

Shiba Inu operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, which allows it to leverage Ethereum’s robust security and decentralized nature. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes several components:

ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading and staking SHIB; LEASH and BONE, two extra utility tokens with specific functions within the ecosystem; Shibarium, a Polygon-like Layer 2 solution for scaling the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba Inu also emphasizes community-driven initiatives, including charitable efforts and the development of NFT projects, making it more than just a meme coin and a dynamic player in the crypto space.

What is Shibarium?

Launched in August 2023, Shibarium is the first mainstream second-layer solution for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. It inherited the two-layer structure from early Polygon (MATIC) design, and, therefore, is a reliable and functional protocol for scaling EVM-compatible L1s.

Shibarium's release was among the largest accomplishments for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem since its launch. During its nascent phase, the system experienced minor outages, but transaction validation tooling was quickly fixed.

In its first year of operating, the Shibarium network underwent three hard forks (Delhi, Indore and Shanghai), with each of them naturally bringing more functionalities.

As covered by U.Today, Shibarium developers introduced a burn portal that is supposed to permanently remove a portion of SHIB's total supply from circulation, making the asset scarcer and scarcer over time.

What is Shib Army?

The Shib Army is the passionate and highly engaged community of Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency holders and supporters. The term itself refers to “LINK Marines,” aggressive supporters of Chainlink (LINK).

United by the project's just-for-fun ethos and meme-driven origins, the Shib Army has played a crucial role in promoting SHIB and driving its adoption. Key narratives within the Shib Army include the idea of SHIB as "the Dogecoin killer," a strong focus on community empowerment and the ambition to build a vibrant ecosystem around the token. Shytoshi Kusama, a key developer, is a major figurehead of the Shib Army movement.

Based on the statistics of key X accounts of the SHIB community, the army might have millions of “soldiers” on board, which makes it extremely attractive for SHIB-centric side projects.

Decentralized Web3 ad platforms: Promises and challenges

Not unlike traditional (or Web2-centric) digital advertising instruments, decentralized ad systems have their own pros and cons.

Monetization

In the case of a centralized advertising system, the model of monetization looks more or less routinized. Advertisers pay some money to the platform to order a certain number of views or clicks via predetermined social media channels, websites, blogs and so on.

With a decentralized platform, when no single authority is in control over revenue, strategy, partners, clients retention, the exact design of monetization might be unclear.

Governance

Governance on decentralized digital advertising protocols is another sensitive moment for Web2-to-Web3 migration advocates. On centralized platforms, the organizer of ad distribution is responsible for regulatory compliance, content moderation, interaction with law enforcers, social media platforms administration and copyright protectors.

In Web3 advertising, there is no single person in charge of all these questions. That’s why, when things go wrong, finding the responsible employee might be rather challenging.

Audience

Last but not least, decentralized protocols are yet to find relevant audiences to compete with their Web2 predecessors. In other words, Web3 systems with Metamask authorization, crypto payments and full anonymity might look weird to the average consumer of digital advertising products. As such, decentralized ad protocols should be laser-focused on customer acquisition and reaching new generations of users.

In short, the decentralized ad segment is still in its infancy. Despite this fact, it proves promising to advertisers, entrepreneurs, PR agencies and others.

Introducing LTDToken (LTD), decentralized digital ads machine by SHIB community

LTDToken (LTD), a brand-new disruptive decentralized ad platform, leverages the power of Shib Army to challenge the status quo in Web3 advertising. Its LTD token introduced itself as the economic backbone of the platform and is now available on centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges.

LTDToken: Basics

Living The Dream Token or LTDToken (LTD) is among the pioneers of the concept of a decentralized digital advertising platform (DDaD). Launched with the “One Dream, One Community” motto in mind, the platform is going to implement best ad practices in the Web3 segment.

With both self-serve and full-service options, the LTDToken (LTD) platform will enable efficient ad sourcing, advanced targeting and crypto-based incentives.

Being deeply linked to the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency community is another point of LTDToken’s “secret sauce.” The protocol and token are helmed by Shib Dream, one of the loudest voices of the SHIB community on X and beyond. LTDToken (LTD) is also planning to leverage tech solutions based on SHIB-centric instruments.

LTD, the core native cryptocurrency of the project and the key element of its monetization scheme, is already available on centralized and decentralized exchanges after rounds of closed pre-sales and IDO.

LTDToken: Mechanism

Technically, the supremacy of LTDToken will be achieved through merging the benefits of Web2 and Web3 advertising. The platform is ready to offer seamless ad management and monetization for traditional and blockchain businesses.

The LTDToken (LTD) platform is set to integrate various ad formats, including contextual, display and interactive campaigns. Marketers can choose between self-serve and full-service options, managing their campaigns independently or with expert support. The platform simplifies ad management by sourcing opportunities from multiple publishers through a single interface.

Being associated with the SHIB community and the audience of related projects, including Shibarium and K9 Finance, the LTDToken (LTD) platform is expected to guarantee unmatched reach for all advertisers interested in a tech-savvy community, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, meme token fans, traders, investors and so on.

As such, advertising cryptocurrency products and real-world applications of decentralized technology is a natural focus for LTDToken (LTD) in the coming phases of its development and growth.

LTDToken: Partnerships

In order to establish itself as a prominent member of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, the LTDToken (LTD) project scored partnership with almost all major protocols and platforms within the SHIB community. In total, LTDToken (LTD) is working together with 42 Web3 community projects, 21 Web2 clients and dozens of entities and individuals: influencers, KOLs, entrepreneurs and so on.

The project scored continued support by the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency team themselves; they even took part in its private presale. This closed invite-only round within the Shib KOL community was sold out in minutes.

LTD is backed by many of the strongest leaders in Shiba Inu, while its social media are followed by the main Shiba Inu accounts.

As per its official statements on its website, LTDToken (LTD) is a partner of K9 Finance, Bad Idea, Ape Terminal and so on.

As part of its visibility increase strategy, LTDToken (LTD) obtained the status of Title Sponsor of ETH Toronto and supported the LTD X SHIBARMY Yacht party with generous funding.

LTDToken: Team

The project is maintained by a heavy-hitting team of dedicated Web3 enthusiasts from Shib Army. Shib Dream, the creator of ShibArmy.co news portal and one of the largest SHIB community accounts owner, is a key figurehead behind the project.

Its leaders team also features Lagojoe, project lead coordinator, senior designer Ivan Picazo, content creator Crimson, PR manager Crypto Queen, content director Shib Bender, community speaker Crypto Hero and dozens of “dreamers.” Almost all team members and contributors are influential members of the SHIB community from various regions across the globe.

As a result, every new phase of product development resonates with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ethos and values.

LTDToken: Road map and token

Ethereum-based ERC-20 token LTD is the backbone of LTDToken (LTD) products in terms of tech and economics. The token will be integrated into all key mechanisms within the platform and will play a crucial role in its community policy.

LTD token underwent two rounds of closed presales: Ape Terminal IDO was oversubscribed, onboarding 50x more participants than expected, while the private sale for SHIB KOLs ended in a few minutes.

A public token generation event happened Aug. 29, 2024. In order to ensure fair and inclusive participation, none of the main LTD allocations segments have vesting periods.

N Segment Allocation, million LTD Vesting 1 Presale 17 No 2 Liquidity 14.6 No 3 Public IDO 8.3 No 4 NFT Airdrop 11.1 No 5 Marketing 80.7 No

The LTD stake for the team is locked for 15 months while KOLs, community advisors, airdrop activists and seed investors will receive their tokens in 1 year upon TGE.

LTD token is already available on major trading platforms, both centralized (Gate.io) and decentralized (Ethereum’s version of Uniswap v3). The token is subject to selling tax with an accurate rate fixed by the LTD team.

In the coming months, the project will be focused on tech solution launch, community management and listing LTD on more exchanges with deep liquidity.

Wrapping up: What is special about LTDToken and LTD crypto for SHIB Army and beyond?

LTDToken (LTD) is a decentralized advertising project focused on the SHIB community. By merging the benefits of Web2 and Web3 practices, the protocol is attempting to solve issues with digital marketing.

The LTD cryptocurrency landed at Uniswap (UNI) and Gate.io soon after the TGE on Aug. 29 and is now accessible for all enthusiasts and investors.