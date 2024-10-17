Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum’s Buterin Explains “The Surge”

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Buterin has laid out his vision for "The Surge"
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 5:48
    Ethereum’s Buterin Explains “The Surge”
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has taken to social media to share his thoughts about "The Surge," the blockchain's new era that is expected to bring a higher level of scalability. 

    Advertisement

    The key goals outlined by Buterin include reaching 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) with L2, preserving the decentralization of L1, making sure that L2s still have Ethereum's "core properties," and maximizing interoperability. 

    "The Surge" era started with the Dencun upgrade, which took place in March. This was Ethereum's biggest upgrade since its transition to proof-of-stake ("The Merge"). It has made the network substantially more efficient by reducing fees with the introduction of EIP-4844 data blobs. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum’s Buterin Explains “The Surge”
    XRP Not Allowed Above $0.60, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Performing Vital Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks 220-Day Downtrend
    First ETF with XRP Exposure Is Possible, Top Expert Says
    What Will SEC Appeal in Ripple Case? Top Legal Analyst Weighs In

    Buterin previously stated that the blob space could be significantly expanded to up to 16 MB per slot.

    Advertisement

    In his most recent post, Buterin states that achieving the aforementioned blob capability would not be enough to take over consumer payments and other high-bandwidth sectors. 

    Related
    Ethereum Foundation Makes Its Largest ETH Transfer of 2024
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 20:04
    Ethereum Foundation Makes Its Largest ETH Transfer of 2024
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    He sees Validium, a scaling transaction that does not store data on the Ethereum mainnet, as a possible solution for high-volume low-value applications. However, the problem is that Validium users can potentially freeze their funds if on-chain state data is withheld from users. 

    According to Buterin, "the main remaining task" is to bring Plasma systems to production. The off-chain scaling solution would allow Ethereum to process more data. 

    The Ethereum co-founder says it is "valuable" to continue scaling L1 itself. If L1 fails to scale, the "economic situation of ETH the asset" might become more risky, according to Buterin. One of the possible solutions is increasing the gas limit. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 17, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP Not Allowed Above $0.60, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Performing Vital Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks 220-Day Downtrend
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 20:33
    First ETF with XRP Exposure Is Possible, Top Expert Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Neon EVM Adopts Network Extensions to Redefine Solana's Product Categories
    Polkadot’s flagship sub0 conference is ground zero for ecosystem’s landmark overhaul
    Unite Partners with EigenDA to Revolutionize Infrastructure for Scaling Web3 Mobile Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum’s Buterin Explains “The Surge”
    XRP Not Allowed Above $0.60, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Performing Vital Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks 220-Day Downtrend
    First ETF with XRP Exposure Is Possible, Top Expert Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD