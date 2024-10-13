Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Sells Meme Tokens: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Lookonchain, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin's address sold a large amount of meme coins again and received 257.1 ETH worth $636,000. The meme coins sold include MSTR, POPCAT, ITO, ETH6900, SATO and Milo.

The Vitalik Buterin-related address reportedly sold 330,000 MSTR for 114.1 ETH or $282,000, 14 million POPCAT for 74.99 ETH or $186,000, 14 billion ITO for 36.55 ETH worth $90,000, 1.05 million ETH6900 for 15.37 ETH worth $38,000, 50.53 billion SATO for 11.34 ETH worth $28,000, 10 billion Milo for 4.77 ETH worth $12,000.

Wu Blockchain reports this development while speculating that according to previous practice, Buterin might later donate the funds. It was likewise reported that the Ethereum creator recently sold eight meme tokens for 651.4 ETH worth $1.61 million, including MSTR, Milo, POPCAT, TCATI, VITALIK, MOODENG, FWOG and EBULL.

In the past week, Vitalik Buterin brought a meme coin based on Moo Deng — the viral baby pygmy hippo from Thailand — to the spotlight by selling billions of Ethereum-based tokens for a charitable cause.

The Ethereum co-founder had unwillingly received 62 billion MOODENG from the token’s deployer and afterward swapped a substantial sum of the Ethereum-based meme coin to fund "anti-airborne-disease tech."

Ethereum founder unwillingly gifted crypto assets

For years, Buterin's digital wallet has been showered with unsolicited digital assets, maybe as a symbol of thanks from developers or as a form of pseudo-marketing.

In 2021, Buterin was unwillingly gifted half of Shiba Inu's total supply, of which he burned 410 trillion tokens or 90% of the donation, while using the remaining 10% for charitable purposes.

The Ethereum creator is not a fan of token developers sending him unsolicited crypto; while he was happy to donate the funds to a good cause, he once stated that he would "appreciate it if coin holdings just get allocated to the charities directly."