    OpenSea Raises Eyebrows with Ripple Snub

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    OpenSea has failed to mention Ripple in its response to the SEC's Wells notice
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 18:17
    OpenSea Raises Eyebrows with Ripple Snub
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, has raised some eyebrows after failing to mention Ripple in its response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Wells Notice.

    In its response, OpenSea stated that it was "shocked" by the SEC's "sweeping move" that targets creators and artists. 

    A Wells notice is meant to notify a recipient about an ongoing investigation. It also means that the SEC is likely to bring an enforcement action against them. However, such an outcome is not certain. 

    HOT Stories
    AVAX and LINK Offered to Retail Investors in Hong Kong
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Vitalik Buterin Holds 90% of His Worth in Ethereum: Statement
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash

    Related
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details
    Sat, 08/17/2024 - 15:18
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    OpenSea argues that the regulator could put thousands of creators at risk with its "saber-rattling." 

    No Ripple? 

    The NFT marketplace has mentioned numerous companies that have been fighting against the SEC, including Coinbase, Uniswap, and Kraken. However, Ripple, which famously scored a major win against the regulator last July, has been seemingly snubbed by OpenSea. This omission has not been left unnoticed by some community members. 

    "Ripple has spent hundreds of millions of dollars fighting the SEC, and numerous companies have relied on the Ripple lawsuit in their defenses. Yet, Opensea has somehow failed to acknowledge them—what a disappointment," one social media user wrote. 

    A backlash against the SEC

    The SEC's most recent action has expectedly attracted strong backlash within the community. 

    Crypto analyst Adam Cochran has opined that it is "easily one of the dumbest Hail Marys" that SEC Gary Gensler has thrown yet. 

    Related
    Ripple CEO, President to Unveil XRP Ledger Journey at Key Event
    Mon, 08/26/2024 - 11:53
    Ripple CEO, President to Unveil XRP Ledger Journey at Key Event
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Billionaire Mark Cuban has also lashed out at the SEC boss, siding with OpenSea. 

    OpenSea has now pledged $5 million in order to cover legal fees for NFT creators. 

    #Ripple News #NFT News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 16:33
    Bitcoin ETFs to Surpass Satoshi by BTC Holdings This Autumn, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Collapses, Bitcoin Sees 7,023% Imbalance in Bulls' Liquidations: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 15:51
    XRP to $5? Bollinger Bands Signal Biggest Breakout
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    OpenSea Raises Eyebrows with Ripple Snub
    Bitcoin ETFs to Surpass Satoshi by BTC Holdings This Autumn, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Collapses, Bitcoin Sees 7,023% Imbalance in Bulls' Liquidations: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP to $5? Bollinger Bands Signal Biggest Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD