    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for October 15

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm growth of DOGE started yet?
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 15:17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are maintaining yesterday's growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.05% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance level of $0.1190. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a chance to see a further decline to the $0.11 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has bounced off the $0.1193 level. 

    If the daily candle closes far from that mark, traders may witness a correction to the $0.1050-$0.11 zone by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from support and resistance levels. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.10-$0.12 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1136 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

