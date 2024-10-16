Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window,' Here Are Options

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Savvy commodities trader Brandt makes important Bitcoin price statement
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 13:41
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Old-school commodities trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the 1970s, has taken to his account on the social media platform X (widely known as Twitter in the past) to share an important BTC message with the global crypto community.

    Yuri Molchan

    Peter Brandt's "Bitcoin window" statement

    Peter Brandt often publishes X posts about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and sometimes other cryptocurrencies. In the past, he also commented on XRP's price moves - until he found the XRP community’s responses too toxic at times. According to Brandt’s tweets, he believes in the potential of Bitcoin most of all. While he dislikes Ethereum, for example, he still continues to trade it, he tweeted once - if he saw a good opportunity for it.

    Today, he commented on the current position the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, has found itself in. Brandt revisited the BTC chart, which he first published on Oct. 15, saying that this is “worth repeating.”

    “Bitcoin price in the window,” the trader said. According to Brandt, Bitcoin may either “escape through the window,” i.e., start surging, or “have the window slammed on its head.”

    Bitcoin's price performance

    Over the last 24 hours, the leading digital currency has demonstrated growth of nearly 4%, rising from $65,382 to the $67,900 zone, where it is trading at the time of this writing.

    Curiously, on Tuesday, Bitcoin printed a massive green candle on an hourly chart, pushing up 3.46%, which was followed by a red candle of the same size. Earlier this week, on Monday, an hourly green candle lifted Bitcoin by 2.75%.

    Overall, since Sunday, BTC has seen an impressive increase of slightly more than 10%. Since Oct. 10, after reaching a local bottom of $59,355, BTC has soared by roughly 14.2%.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

