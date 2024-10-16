Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window,' Here Are Options

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Old-school commodities trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the 1970s, has taken to his account on the social media platform X (widely known as Twitter in the past) to share an important BTC message with the global crypto community.

Peter Brandt's "Bitcoin window" statement

Peter Brandt often publishes X posts about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and sometimes other cryptocurrencies. In the past, he also commented on XRP's price moves - until he found the XRP community’s responses too toxic at times. According to Brandt’s tweets, he believes in the potential of Bitcoin most of all. While he dislikes Ethereum, for example, he still continues to trade it, he tweeted once - if he saw a good opportunity for it.

Today, he commented on the current position the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, has found itself in. Brandt revisited the BTC chart, which he first published on Oct. 15, saying that this is “worth repeating.”

“Bitcoin price in the window,” the trader said. According to Brandt, Bitcoin may either “escape through the window,” i.e., start surging, or “have the window slammed on its head.”

Worth repeating

Bitcoin price is in the window

Will Bitcoin escape through the window or have the window slammed on its head?

Thoughts? https://t.co/GeAoDH2Fsr — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 16, 2024

Bitcoin's price performance

Over the last 24 hours, the leading digital currency has demonstrated growth of nearly 4%, rising from $65,382 to the $67,900 zone, where it is trading at the time of this writing.

Curiously, on Tuesday, Bitcoin printed a massive green candle on an hourly chart, pushing up 3.46%, which was followed by a red candle of the same size. Earlier this week, on Monday, an hourly green candle lifted Bitcoin by 2.75%.

Overall, since Sunday, BTC has seen an impressive increase of slightly more than 10%. Since Oct. 10, after reaching a local bottom of $59,355, BTC has soared by roughly 14.2%.