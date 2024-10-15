Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 517% in Whale Activity Amid Partnership News

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a remarkable surge in whale activity, skyrocketing by 517% amid the announcement of an exciting new partnership.

Advertisement

Large transactions refer to those greater than $100,000. In this case, the Large Transactions Volume indicator measures the aggregate amount transferred in such transactions.

According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu has seen a significant uptick in large transaction volume. Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume amounted to $58.42 million or 3.12 trillion SHIB, representing a 517.47% increase.

The timing of this surge is crucial, as it coincides with the latest partnership announcement, which has sparked enthusiasm among the SHIB community.

Advertisement

New Partnershib: Shiba Inu x MASS 🔥@Mass_Build is poised to be the Financial Layer of the Shiba State with AI-driven legal and fiscal solutions, supported by Stripe and others.



Together, we're elevating Shib to the next level! 💪 pic.twitter.com/pNrce7x7uy — Shib (@Shibtoken) October 14, 2024

Shiba Inu has announced a new "partnershib" with Mass, which is positioned to be the Shiba State's Financial Layer, providing AI-driven legal and fiscal solutions supported by Stripe and others.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.000018.

Shiba Inu inks new partnership

In a new tweet, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member shared the details of Shiba Inu's game-changing partnership with Mass Finance, a company revolutionizing finance and powered by Stripe Payments.

With its AI-driven legal and fiscal solutions, MASS will streamline complex financial processes, making it easier for businesses to operate within Shib State. From start-ups to incubators, the platform is expected to facilitate efficient fund management and compliance, promoting growth and innovation throughout the ecosystem.

Lucie states that one of the major benefits of this collaboration would be the ease of onboarding. MASS will lower the hurdles for new businesses and users to enter the SHIB ecosystem, increasing adoption and allowing for greater involvement.

This partnership will provide Shiba State with cutting-edge financial tools, ensuring a stronger, more accessible future for all participants in the ecosystem.