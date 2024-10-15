Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 517% in Whale Activity Amid Partnership News

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Timing of this surge is crucial to Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 14:42
    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a remarkable surge in whale activity, skyrocketing by 517% amid the announcement of an exciting new partnership.

    Large transactions refer to those greater than $100,000. In this case, the Large Transactions Volume indicator measures the aggregate amount transferred in such transactions.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu has seen a significant uptick in large transaction volume. Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume amounted to $58.42 million or 3.12 trillion SHIB, representing a 517.47% increase.

    The timing of this surge is crucial, as it coincides with the latest partnership announcement, which has sparked enthusiasm among the SHIB community.  

    Shiba Inu has announced a new "partnershib" with Mass, which is positioned to be the Shiba State's Financial Layer, providing AI-driven legal and fiscal solutions supported by Stripe and others.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.000018.

    Shiba Inu inks new partnership

    In a new tweet, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member shared the details of Shiba Inu's game-changing partnership with Mass Finance, a company revolutionizing finance and powered by Stripe Payments.

    With its AI-driven legal and fiscal solutions, MASS will streamline complex financial processes, making it easier for businesses to operate within Shib State. From start-ups to incubators, the platform is expected to facilitate efficient fund management and compliance, promoting growth and innovation throughout the ecosystem.

    Lucie states that one of the major benefits of this collaboration would be the ease of onboarding. MASS will lower the hurdles for new businesses and users to enter the SHIB ecosystem, increasing adoption and allowing for greater involvement.

    This partnership will provide Shiba State with cutting-edge financial tools, ensuring a stronger, more accessible future for all participants in the ecosystem.

