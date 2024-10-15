Advertisement
    Cardano Developer Unveils Major Milestone in ADA Protocol Evolution

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano blockchain powered by Ouroboros protocol
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 11:38
    Cardano Developer Unveils Major Milestone in ADA Protocol Evolution
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Input Output Global (IOG), the technology firm behind Cardano, has unveiled the next step in the Cardano protocol's journey. In a recent tweet, Input Output Global introduced Ouroboros Peras, an extension of the Ouroboros Praos protocol that tackles the issue of the horizon of transactions' settlement.

    Ouroboros Peras is an extension of the Ouroboros Praos protocol that solves the issue of transactions' settlement horizon, or the point in time when the probability of a transaction being reverted becomes negligible.

    The key principle underlying Peras is to employ stake-based voting to boost the weight of blocks on which a majority of stake pool operators (SPOs) agree. The chain selection rule is then adjusted to choose the heaviest chain rather than the longest one.

    The Cardano blockchain is powered by the Ouroboros protocol. The current version of Ouroboros, Praos, adds new blocks probabilistically. The basic idea behind Peras is to enhance Praos by introducing a mechanism in which SPOs implicitly communicate their support for blocks somewhat behind the tip of their preferred chain.

    Peras is part of a new development process pioneered by Input Output that aims to reduce the time between fundamental research and ultimate deployment by using fast prototyping methodologies.

    Scaling Cardano

    The anticipated expansion of the Cardano ecosystem needs the implementation of a number of scaling solutions. In this sense, the scaling solutions Hydra and Mithril have seen substantial development.

    Additionally, new versions of the Ouroboros protocol are being developed to improve layer-1 performance.

    While Hydra enables quick and high-throughput transaction processing on layer 2, neither Hydra nor Mithril address Cardano mainnet's throughput and latency.

    This has resulted in the development of two new versions of the Ouroboros protocol: Ouroboros Peras and Leios. Peras tries to reduce settlement times, whereas Leios focuses on making the best use of available network bandwidth. These technologies are expected to improve the user experience by allowing more transactions to be recorded and settled faster on the blockchain.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

