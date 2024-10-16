Advertisement
    Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Greed Levels Not Seen Since July

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Crypto greed index skyrockets as Bitcoin price rallies toward new all-time high, but what's next?
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 12:48
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite the fact that the situation on the cryptocurrency market in recent days is more like a rollercoaster, what its participants are experiencing hardly resembles fear, although it borders on adrenaline. 

    What is it? According to the popular Crypto Fear & Greed Index, what is dominating the market right now is greed. What's more, it is at its highest level since July this year, which is almost a three-month record.

    According to the index, it is now possible to assess greed in the market with an index of 73. 

    Source: Alternative

    For comparison, three days ago, on Oct. 11, the index value was equal to 32 and almost signaled extreme fear. Three days later, this value is more than 128% higher and is already approaching levels that signal extreme greed. 

    Bitcoin (BTC): Price outlook

    At the same time, Bitcoin managed to grow by more than 7.5% and reached the $68,000 mark. More importantly, however, the main cryptocurrency broke through the main dynamic resistance level, which was a serious barrier for the price of BTC over the past six months.

    As usual, this move was accompanied by noisy news headlines, both bullish and bearish. It was also accompanied by regulatory twists and turns, as well as what was happening in the U.S. political arena ahead of the November elections. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Either way, what seemed like an uncertain storm amid a series of red and green candles and general fear drove Bitcoin to its highest price for a major cryptocurrency since late July. That is where the switch to greed came in.

    What's next? If we follow the logic of fear = growth, then perhaps the market and its participants should wait for a paradigm shift to greed = decline. However, with cryptocurrencies, everything would be easy and everyone would be millionaires.

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

