    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 12

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Ethereum (ETH) ended yet?
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 15:20
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started positively for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance of $2,467. If the daily candle closes around it, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $2,500 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the level of $2,466. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $2,520-$2,600 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. The rate of the main altcoin is in the middle of the wide channel.

    If nothing changes by the end of the week, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $2,400-$2,600 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,462 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

