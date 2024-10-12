Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started positively for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance of $2,467. If the daily candle closes around it, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $2,500 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the level of $2,466. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $2,520-$2,600 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. The rate of the main altcoin is in the middle of the wide channel.

If nothing changes by the end of the week, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $2,400-$2,600 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $2,462 at press time.