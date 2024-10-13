Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for October 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of SHIB touched reversal zone yet?
    Sun, 13/10/2024 - 16:20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 4.42% since yesterday.

    Despite today's decline, the rate of SHIB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If bulls cannot restore the price above the resistance of $0.00001752, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000017 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the situation does not change, traders may witness a test of the $0.00001650 area shortly.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.000016-$0.000019 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001721 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

