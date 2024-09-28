    XRP Ledger Ships 2 Major Updates Ahead of RLUSD Launch

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP Ledger bags two major updates
    Sat, 28/09/2024 - 11:00
    XRP Ledger Ships 2 Major Updates Ahead of RLUSD Launch
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is undergoing many advancements. In the latest update, the protocol has shipped two major amendments with unique fixes and is expecting the launch of Ripple stablecoin RLUSD.

    New XRP Ledger updates

    As the dominant XRPL explorer XRPScan noted, the protocol has enabled "fixPreviousTxnID" and "fixEmptyDID" on the mainnet.

    The fixPreviousTxnID amendment will directly address the updates of a ledger for transaction modifications. This is vital to properly construe the addition of changes in a dynamic AMM and Ledger dApp. This amendment bagged 28/35 consensus votes with a consensus reading of 88.57%.

    The fixEmptyDID is crucial as it "adds an additional check to prevent empty DID ledger entries from being created." With optimal functionality, the core goal of XRP Ledger is for users and developers to easily flag an entry with empty transactions and make the necessary adjustments.

    Over the past few months, XRP Ledger has released unique updates to address key network challenges. The fix for the XRP Ledger Full History Servers issue was recently merged in an official rippled release of the XRPLF Repository — rippled 2.2.3.

    These upgrades are part of the evolution of XRPL and will greatly enhance the RLUSD launch ahead.

    Ripple stablecoin — right pegs in right holes

    To bolster the advances for its stablecoin, Ripple Developers is ensuring that the right pegs are placed in the right holes ahead of the RLUSD launch.

    Thus far, Ripple has intensified its testing of the new token by minting and burning it on XRP Ledger and the Ethereum network. The timeline for the stablecoin launch remains unknown, but with the key trend around XRPL, the firm appears ready for the stablecoin.

    With all functionalities in place, the RLUSD token will likely be getting the advanced capabilities for success right from launch.

    #XRPL #RLUSD
