XRP on Verge of 25% Rally: Big XRP News Imminent?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular cryptocurrency XRP may be on the verge of more than 25% growth, after its price found itself in a similar position as last month. After October, expected by many as a month that will bring growth and green candles, began with the collapse of quotes on the crypto market, the XRP price came to $0.53 per token.

Advertisement

The last time the seventh largest cryptocurrency was quoted here was a month ago, in the first decade of September. At that time, after having been in a downward trend since mid-August, XRP found a bottom in this zone and, after a brief accumulation, showed a rapid growth of more than 25%.

That growth was accompanied by the news that Grayscale will launch its own investment product for XRP, as well as several bullish patterns and a golden cross on the price chart. As a result, the sentiment and news background allowed a rather heavy cryptocurrency to compete with meme tokens with a much smaller capitalization than XRP in terms of growth rate.

Advertisement

Now, after falling 13.18% in the first three days of October, the price of XRP has also found a bottom almost exactly where it was a month ago and has moved into accumulation just as it did in September. This has led to the idea that XRP could be in for round 2 and a repeat of the September-like bullish rally.

If this is indeed the case, then the information field around the popular cryptocurrency is likely to be shaken by some high-profile announcements in the near future.