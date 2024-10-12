Advertisement
AD

    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    All evidence suggests upcoming bull run for DOGE
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    What is happening

    Dogecoin, the first ever meme coin, has shown strange behavior prior to the highly anticipated Uptober bull run that has not arrived yet. For once, the DOGE price has been steadily growing all throughout the September with some minor corrections.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The massive breakout that started in late September has led to a 25% surge, while the rough drop in the beginning has sent the meme coin back to $11 levels. As of now, DOGE is traded at $0.111, with some clear signs of uptrend on the horizon.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Facing New Stress Test, Will It Pass?
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 13:07
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Facing New Stress Test, Will It Pass?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Warning About Crypto Deepfakes Comes From CZ of Binance
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explosion Incoming? 3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch Ahead of Reversal, XRP Recovery Attempt Started
    MicroStrategy Shares Surge 15% Following Saylor's Huge Prediction
    Ripple Bags Prestigious Award as XRP Turns Green

    Needless to say, Dogecoin holders are poised for a big Uptober bull run.

    Advertisement

    Uptober yet to start

    According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, Dogecoin (DOGE) may be poised for a repeat of its historical bullish pattern. Martinez highlighted that DOGE is currently breaking out of a multi-year descending triangle, a pattern that has led to significant price rallies in the past.

    Martinez shared a chart showing that since 2015, DOGE has followed a similar trajectory: First, it surges by 200%, then undergoes a 60% retracement.

    After this correction, a larger bull run typically follows. If history repeats, Dogecoin could be on the verge of another significant rally.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) 70% Surge Incoming? Important On-Chain Data
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 12:13
    Dogecoin (DOGE) 70% Surge Incoming? Important On-Chain Data
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The absence of selling pressure resistance points to a potential rally for DOGE toward the $0.17 price level, where more resistance to the asset's decline and possible consolidation await.

    Notably, the surge in Dogecoin market volume signals increased interest and liquidity. These two factors stabilize the market and could prevent a sell-off from DOGE holders, especially whales.

    Dogecoin price history suggests the beginning of trend reversal around Oct. 16-19.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    If Uptober arrives this year, the massive price rebound will follow, far exceeding last month’s high of $13.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 9:51
    Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues With 'Back to the Future' Shiba Inu Teaser
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Whale Tracker - How do traders make money analysing wallets? Find out at the ArbitrageScanner.io Event
    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues With 'Back to the Future' Shiba Inu Teaser
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD