    SEC v. Ripple: Has Regulator Missed Key Deadline?

    Alex Dovbnya
    Has the SEC missed a key deadline?
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 9:25
    SEC v. Ripple: Has Regulator Missed Key Deadline?
    Cover image via U.Today
    The XRP community is busy speculating about the SEC potentially missing a crucial filing deadline.  

    Some community members have suggested that the agency was supposed to file its pre-argument statement (Form C) on Wednesday. 

    Failing to meet this deadline would allegedly result in the dismissal of the appeal. 

    However, the SEC's notice of appeal, which was originally filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Oct. 2, was not docketed until Oct. 4.

    The real deadline for filing Form C appears to be Oct. 18, which means that the SEC still has two days. 

    Moreover, as noted by attorney Fred Rispoli, federal agencies typically give "a lot of leeway" to federal agencies. "Even a lame excuse from the government is likely enough to allow the Court to let it slide," he said. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

