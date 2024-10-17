SEC v. Ripple: Has Regulator Missed Key Deadline?

The XRP community is busy speculating about the SEC potentially missing a crucial filing deadline.

Some community members have suggested that the agency was supposed to file its pre-argument statement (Form C) on Wednesday.

Failing to meet this deadline would allegedly result in the dismissal of the appeal.

However, the SEC's notice of appeal, which was originally filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Oct. 2, was not docketed until Oct. 4.

The real deadline for filing Form C appears to be Oct. 18, which means that the SEC still has two days.

Moreover, as noted by attorney Fred Rispoli, federal agencies typically give "a lot of leeway" to federal agencies. "Even a lame excuse from the government is likely enough to allow the Court to let it slide," he said.