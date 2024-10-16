Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 16

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Toncoin (TON) accumulated enough energy for sharp move?
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 15:43
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are again more powerful than sellers, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has risen by 1.65% over the past 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of TON might have found a local resistance level of $5.30. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a correction to the $5.20 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is neutral, as none of the sides is dominating. The rate is in the middle of the channel, which means ongoing consolidation in the zone of $5.150-$5.350 is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. Thus, the volume is low, confirming the lack of buyers and sellers' energy. 

    However, if the breakout of the vital zone of $5 happens, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $4.60 soon.

    TON is trading at $5.262 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

