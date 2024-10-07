Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect correction from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP this week?
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 14:15
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has started positively for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.55% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. However, if today's candle closes far from its peak, the further upward move might be postponed due to a lack of buyers' energy.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,952 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the growth of BTC, rising by 1.81%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ETH has made a false breakout of the resistance of $2,499. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a correction to the $2,400-$2,450 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,470 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, going up by almost 1%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP is trading similarly to ETH. Its price has bounced off the resistance level of $0.5445. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 6
    Sun, 10/06/2024 - 14:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Until it is below that mark, traders may witness a drop to the $0.53 zone by the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $0.5369 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 13:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gives Advantage to Whales: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 13:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Saved: Analyst Benjamin Cowen Explains Why
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    10 Essential Things Traders Uncover for Crypto Trading on Olymptrade
    VENKO Achieves Key Milestones and Expands Utility with Alien-Themed Ecosystem on Solana
    Web3 Dev Global Track: AlphaGen Gathering for Web3 Investors and Innovators
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 7
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gives Advantage to Whales: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Saved: Analyst Benjamin Cowen Explains Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD