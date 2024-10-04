Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps trading in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 4.09% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, traders should pay attention to the daily bar's closure in terms of the $141.03 level. If it happens above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $145 mark tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, buyers are trying to come back to the game after yesterday's bearish closure.

If they manage to do that and the candle closes in the zone of $144 or above, there is a chance to see a test of the $150 area soon.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. The rate of SOL is far from the resistance of $162, which means it is too early to think about a fast reversal. If sellers' pressure continues and the price reaches the $130 mark, the energy might be enough for a move to the support level of $116.

SOL is trading at $142 at press time.