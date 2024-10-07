Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rates of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) set new local peaks soon?
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 14:25
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.14% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of ADA is looking bearish on the daily chart. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 6
    Sun, 10/06/2024 - 14:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the correction may continue to the $0.35 range soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.3563 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by 1.47%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BNB is far from key levels. The volume keeps falling, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $560-$580 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $571.2 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 7, 2024 - 14:15
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 7
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 13:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gives Advantage to Whales: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the EVAL (EverValue Coin) Listing on XT Exchange
    10 Essential Things Traders Uncover for Crypto Trading on Olymptrade
    VENKO Achieves Key Milestones and Expands Utility with Alien-Themed Ecosystem on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 7
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 7
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gives Advantage to Whales: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD