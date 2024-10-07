ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.14% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's growth, the price of ADA is looking bearish on the daily chart.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the correction may continue to the $0.35 range soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3563 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by 1.47%.

On the daily chart, the rate of BNB is far from key levels. The volume keeps falling, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $560-$580 is the more likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $571.2 at press time.