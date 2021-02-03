Wrapped EOS Goes Live on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain

News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 12:02
article image
Vladislav Sopov
pNetwork launches yet another bridge between two top-tier smart contracts platforms, Ethereum (ETH) and Eos (EOS) with pEOS wrapped asset
Wrapped EOS Goes Live on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

pNetworks, a startup that addresses the sphere of cross-chain interoperability in decentralized financial protocols (DeFi), announces the launch of an Ethereum-based token pegged to Eos (EOS), the core asset of the EOS.IO-based programmatic blockchain.

pEos token goes live on Ethereum (ETH)

According to the official announcement by the pNetwok team, it has launched pEos token on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Thus, Eos (EOS) and Ethereum (ETH) now have one more bridge to interact natively.

pNetwork introduces the bridge between Ethereum (ETH) and Eos (EOS)
Image via Twitter

With the new integration, EOS tokens can be natively utilized on Ethereum-based decentralized applications. In addition, with pNetwork's minting mechanisms, they can be seamlessly integrated into Ethereum's DeFis and DEXs.

Further, EOS-based decentralized applications can interact with Ethereum's in a decentralized manner.

Related Block.one Very Interested in Investing in EOS DeFi and Actively On the Lookout: Brendan Blumer
Related
Block.one Very Interested in Investing in EOS DeFi and Actively On the Lookout: Brendan Blumer

As covered previously by U.Today, the pNetworks team has already successfully launched Bitcoin- and Ethereum-pegged tokens pBTC and pETH on the Eos (EOS) blockchain.

Bringing cross-chain interoperability into the DeFi segment

Also, pNetworks' instruments provide cryptocurrency teams with blockchain-agnostic minting ("wrapping") of their core assets using different blockchains.

The first experiments with EOS-Ethereum cross-chain bridges took place in 2019. As U.Today previously reported, LiquidLink released an instrument of integration between the two blockchains.

Related LiquidLink Bridges EOS and Ethereum, Making Cross-Chain dApps a Reality
Related
LiquidLink Bridges EOS and Ethereum, Making Cross-Chain dApps a Reality

Despite growing Ethereum (ETH) supremacy in the dApps segment, more and more teams are focused on interoperability solutions. For instance, Neo-based DeFi ecosystem Flamingo included corresponding features in its next release.

#EOS News #Ethereum News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Bitcoin Just Tanked to $29,000. Top 3 Reasons Why
News
01/27/2021 - 16:06

Bitcoin Just Tanked to $29,000. Top 3 Reasons Why
Alex Dovbnya
article image Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Close to Flipping XRP After Soaring 1,000 Percent in 24 Hours
News
01/29/2021 - 05:29

Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Close to Flipping XRP After Soaring 1,000 Percent in 24 Hours
Alex Dovbnya
article image John Bollinger Tweets About "Perfect W Bottom" as Bitcoin Struggles to Hold Gains
News
01/29/2021 - 19:30

John Bollinger Tweets About "Perfect W Bottom" as Bitcoin Struggles to Hold Gains

Alex Dovbnya