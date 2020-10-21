Block.one Very Interested in Investing in EOS DeFi and Actively On the Lookout: Brendan Blumer

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 08:58
Yuri Molchan
Brendan Blumer addressed the DeFi matter, saying that Block.one is very interested in investing in EOS-based DeFi and the company is actively on the lookout
In his recent tweet, Block.one CEO and cofounder Brendan Blumer wrote that the blockchain giant is indeed interested in supporting EOS-based DeFi and is actively looking for a platform that would meet all of the requirements.

"We are very interested in investing in EOS DeFi"

Block.one's Brendan Blumer has told the community that Block.one has been actively looking for a DeFi platform on EOS to invest in.

However, he specified that such a project(s) would have to meet all the compliance requirements set forth by Block.one.

Blumer intends to work harder on communication around the projects that might suit the company and the constraints Block.one needs to abide by.

We are very interested in investing in #EOS DeFi that can meet the compliance requirements of B1, and are actively on the lookout. I am going to work on more communication around the types of projects we are looking for, and the constraints we need to abide by.

Previously, another big name in the crypto industry from Block.oneCTO Dan Larimertweeted that he loves all innovative DeFi on EOS.

He believes it is only a matter of time before the majority of DeFi operations will be taking place on EOS.

"Good Bitcoin gateways will largely drive DeFi growth"

In the course of the discussion, Brendan Blumer also suggested that further strong development of decentralized finance apps requires the presence of easy and safe Bitcoin gateways in them.

Easy and safe Bitcoin gateways will be one of biggest drivers of growth for Dapp platforms.

This came as a response to a tweet about pNetwork introducing Bitcoin into the EOS network, thus greatly increasing its value.

According to the tweet, there are now more than 50 PBTC in the Defibox PBTC Liquidity Poolthat’s seventy percent of PBTC in circulation on the EOS chain.

