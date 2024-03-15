Whale Suddenly Unloads 86 Million DOGE, Sending Dogecoin Price into Freefall

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, Whale Alert, a tracking service, has uncovered a significant transaction involving meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). An unidentified whale swiftly unloaded a staggering 86 million DOGE, valued at approximately $14.12 million, to prominent U.S.-based broker Robinhood. This unexpected move has sent ripples through the DOGE market, particularly impacting the price of the coin.

Advertisement

The sender, identified only by the address "DF8j," has a history of large-scale transfers, making this latest transaction somewhat consistent with previous actions. Despite the massive sell-off, there remains four million DOGE, worth around $645,242, in the whale's wallet.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

Simultaneously, the value of Dogecoin has plummeted during today's trading session. Since the commencement of trading, DOGE has experienced a significant decline of 8.8%, with the drop exceeding 10% at one point. This downturn has led to substantial liquidations, with positions totaling over $2.26 million being forcibly closed, predominantly affecting long positions.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

As of now, Dogecoin is priced at $0.161, with a total market capitalization of approximately $23 billion. Despite the downward spiral, trading volume remains notably high, standing 28% above yesterday's levels. With a trading turnover exceeding $5.15 billion, Dogecoin retains its position as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by trading volume.

While retail investors have been actively buying DOGE and entering long futures positions, the actions of these unidentified whales have presented a stark contrast. It remains unclear whether this significant sell-off is indicative of a broader trend or simply the decision of a single major investor. Only time will reveal the true implications of this sudden and substantial movement in the Dogecoin market.