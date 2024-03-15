Advertisement
AD

Whale Suddenly Unloads 86 Million DOGE, Sending Dogecoin Price into Freefall

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Anonymous whale's abrupt sale of 86 million DOGE, valued at $14.12 million, to Robinhood sends Dogecoin's price spiraling downward
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 10:56
Whale Suddenly Unloads 86 Million DOGE, Sending Dogecoin Price into Freefall
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, Whale Alert, a tracking service, has uncovered a significant transaction involving meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). An unidentified whale swiftly unloaded a staggering 86 million DOGE, valued at approximately $14.12 million, to prominent U.S.-based broker Robinhood. This unexpected move has sent ripples through the DOGE market, particularly impacting the price of the coin.

Advertisement

Related
DOGE Price Skyrockets as Musk Breaks Silence on Dogecoin for Tesla Payments

The sender, identified only by the address "DF8j," has a history of large-scale transfers, making this latest transaction somewhat consistent with previous actions. Despite the massive sell-off, there remains four million DOGE, worth around $645,242, in the whale's wallet.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

Simultaneously, the value of Dogecoin has plummeted during today's trading session. Since the commencement of trading, DOGE has experienced a significant decline of 8.8%, with the drop exceeding 10% at one point. This downturn has led to substantial liquidations, with positions totaling over $2.26 million being forcibly closed, predominantly affecting long positions.

""
DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

As of now, Dogecoin is priced at $0.161, with a total market capitalization of approximately $23 billion. Despite the downward spiral, trading volume remains notably high, standing 28% above yesterday's levels. With a trading turnover exceeding $5.15 billion, Dogecoin retains its position as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by trading volume.

Related
Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains

While retail investors have been actively buying DOGE and entering long futures positions, the actions of these unidentified whales have presented a stark contrast. It remains unclear whether this significant sell-off is indicative of a broader trend or simply the decision of a single major investor. Only time will reveal the true implications of this sudden and substantial movement in the Dogecoin market.

#Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains
2024/03/15 10:53
Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Mysterious Bitcoin Move to Binance Makes BTC Price Plummet Again: Details
2024/03/15 10:53
Mysterious Bitcoin Move to Binance Makes BTC Price Plummet Again: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Are Waking Up, Selling Their Holdings
2024/03/15 10:53
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Are Waking Up, Selling Their Holdings
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Xfood Announces Soft Launch of XFT Token, Backed by Wavedex Capital & PT Perwiratama Group
NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Bitcoin Dogs Raises Over $11.5 Million and Enters Final 24 Hours
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Whale Suddenly Unloads 86 Million DOGE, Sending Dogecoin Price into Freefall
Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains
Mysterious Bitcoin Move to Binance Makes BTC Price Plummet Again: Details
Show all