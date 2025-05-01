This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Interoperable addresses, which are chain-specific formats that have the potential to drastically simplify cross-chain communication, are a significant UX advancement for Ethereum. Human-readable naming and machine-efficient binary messaging are two different layers of cross-chain communication that are the focus of the original ERC-7828, which has since divided into two standards, ERC-7828 and ERC-7930, led by the L2 interop working group and DeFi Wonderland.

Advertisement

Simply put, this implies that Ethereum users will soon be able to enter something like alice@my_favorite_L2.eth and allow their wallets or dApps to take care of everything automatically, including bridging and destination resolution. By addressing incompatibility and error-prone manual input, this eliminates a significant source of friction in the multichain ecosystem of today.

Users will receive a single tidy experience that simply functions rather than having to copy lengthy hex strings or rely on different bridges and tools. The upgraded human-facing component is handled by ERC-7828. It utilizes ENS to resolve addresses across chains and supports hierarchical names. Conversely, ERC-7930 is designed for cross-chain messaging and smart contracts, effectively describing the chain and address involved through a small extensible binary format.

Advertisement

This significantly enhances user onboarding and developer ergonomics from a network standpoint. The native cross-chain communication capabilities of wallets' L2s and dApps improve composability and lower friction. Ethereum-based applications may become much more usable than centralized platforms due to the possibility of click-once transactions across chains.

Although it sets the stage, the impact on price will not be felt right away. The long-term scalability of Ethereum depends on additional users and liquidity, especially in L2 ecosystems, which can be attracted by improved UX. ETH, the gas and security asset, stands to gain as more value moves smoothly across chains.

Instead of being a temporary pump catalyst, this is a fundamental update that could help Ethereum's claim to be the multichain internet's backbone. Ethereum's cross-chain future is drawing closer and appears to be less fragmented, as a final status for ERC-7828 is anticipated in two weeks.