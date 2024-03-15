Crypto Liquidations Top $680 Million as Bitcoin Reverses Gains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto market liquidations totaled approximately $680 million in assets following a reversal in the price trend of Bitcoin (BTC) over the past 24-hour period; the cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant shift in pricing dynamics.

BTC, ETH and SOL liquidated after reverse gains

Data from CoinGlass reveals that major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, have witnessed substantial liquidations as the recent uptick in Bitcoin's price abruptly turned bearish.

Bitcoin (BTC) recorded liquidations totaling $246.66 million, with $195.61 million from long positions and $47.05 million from short positions. The last time liquidation occurred as a result of a price drop, some analysts, including critic Peter Schiff, were optimistic about a rally.

Ethereum (ETH) saw liquidations amounting to $116.07 million, comprising $94.86 million from long positions and $21.21 million from short positions.

A substantial acquisition of 25,674 ETH was recently executed by an Ethereum whale, with a risk of repercussions predicted should the price of ETH dip below a certain threshold, potentially leading to a liquidation event. This, according to analysts, seems to be playing out.

Outlier mode activated by Solana

Solana (SOL) experienced liquidations totaling $38.28 million, with $19.88 million from long positions and $18.39 million from short positions. However, Solana (SOL) stands out as the sole major cryptocurrency among the top 10 by market capitalization to register gains.

Within the last 24 hours, SOL has surged by 6.8%, reaching $177.31, per data from CoinGecko. This trend contrasts sharply with the broader digital currency market, which is witnessing substantial losses, particularly in major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Even with the market experiencing liquidation due to a price dip, there is potential for stability in the near future, especially considering positive market sentiment leading up to next month's Bitcoin halving event. Moreover, increasing inflows into products like a spot Bitcoin ETF could help mitigate the decline in the short term.