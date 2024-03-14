Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Leading $80 Billion Meme Coin Inflow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An impressive inflow of $80 billion, underlined by standout performances from Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), has hit the cryptocurrency market. Last week alone, SHIB's trading volume soared to a staggering $31 billion, outpacing even DOGE's robust $23 billion, signaling a shift in market dynamics where the once-dominant DOGE now trails the surging popularity of its counterpart.

Shiba Inu: Underdog's Rise

The SHIB chart reflects a dramatic uptrend, with its value skyrocketing in a short span, as evidenced by the steep ascending line. This surge reflects a potent combination of investor enthusiasm and market dynamics working in favor of SHIB. Notably, the moving averages have swooped below the candlesticks, serving as a bullish indicator and suggesting strong ongoing support for price increases.

Despite a slight recent pullback, as depicted by the minor retracement in the candles, SHIB remains firmly above critical moving averages, and the trading volume, highlighted by large volume bars, underscores the significant buyer interest driving its upward momentum. This pullback could be a healthy market correction, presenting new investors with an attractive entry point before another potential upward price move.

Return of the king: Dogecoin

DOGE's chart presents a more tempered yet optimistic narrative. With its price holding steady above the moving averages, it signals sustained investor confidence and a bullish outlook. The consolidation pattern seen recently points to a potential accumulation phase, which could precede another leg up if market sentiment continues to favor meme coins.

The moving averages aligning below the price action suggest a stable upward trend, and the relatively lower volume compared to SHIB indicates that DOGE's movements are less volatile at present. While it has not matched SHIB's explosive volume, DOGE's steadier climb could appeal to investors looking for a less stormy experience.