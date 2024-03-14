Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Leading $80 Billion Meme Coin Inflow

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Meme coins still on rise despite minor correction we are witnessing
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 13:40
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Leading $80 Billion Meme Coin Inflow
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

An impressive inflow of $80 billion, underlined by standout performances from Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), has hit the cryptocurrency market. Last week alone, SHIB's trading volume soared to a staggering $31 billion, outpacing even DOGE's robust $23 billion, signaling a shift in market dynamics where the once-dominant DOGE now trails the surging popularity of its counterpart.

Shiba Inu: Underdog's Rise

The SHIB chart reflects a dramatic uptrend, with its value skyrocketing in a short span, as evidenced by the steep ascending line. This surge reflects a potent combination of investor enthusiasm and market dynamics working in favor of SHIB. Notably, the moving averages have swooped below the candlesticks, serving as a bullish indicator and suggesting strong ongoing support for price increases.

SHIBUSDT Chart
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Despite a slight recent pullback, as depicted by the minor retracement in the candles, SHIB remains firmly above critical moving averages, and the trading volume, highlighted by large volume bars, underscores the significant buyer interest driving its upward momentum. This pullback could be a healthy market correction, presenting new investors with an attractive entry point before another potential upward price move.

Return of the king: Dogecoin 

DOGE's chart presents a more tempered yet optimistic narrative. With its price holding steady above the moving averages, it signals sustained investor confidence and a bullish outlook. The consolidation pattern seen recently points to a potential accumulation phase, which could precede another leg up if market sentiment continues to favor meme coins.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Push Cardano out of Top: Here's How

The moving averages aligning below the price action suggest a stable upward trend, and the relatively lower volume compared to SHIB indicates that DOGE's movements are less volatile at present. While it has not matched SHIB's explosive volume, DOGE's steadier climb could appeal to investors looking for a less stormy experience.

#Shiba Inu #Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/14 13:47
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Elon Musk’s Explosive Meme X Post Triggers Big PEPE Price Surge
2024/03/14 13:47
Elon Musk’s Explosive Meme X Post Triggers Big PEPE Price Surge
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Intrigue as New Bitcoin Whale Is Born With 2,000 BTC Shift: Details
2024/03/14 13:47
Intrigue as New Bitcoin Whale Is Born With 2,000 BTC Shift: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Antler Interactive to Showcase Their Latest Creation, Cloudborn, at GDC
Exploring Web3 and Its Impact on Bets.io
ETHTaipei: Vitalik Buterin to Share Ethereum's Post-Dencun Upgrade Vision
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Elon Musk’s Explosive Meme X Post Triggers Big PEPE Price Surge
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Leading $80 Billion Meme Coin Inflow
Show all