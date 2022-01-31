Utopia P2P Ecosystem Announces KYC-Neutral Launchpad for Crypto Projects

Novel fully on-chain instrument for early-stage product to raise funds goes live on Utopia P2P

Utopia P2P, an ecosystem of privacy-focused projects, is getting closer to the mainnet release of its launchpad. Just like other instruments of Utopia's ecosystem, it will be fully KYC/AML-neutral and anonymous.

Bringing democratization to token sales: What is Utopia P2P Launchpad?

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Utopia P2P in its main blog, the new product is going to be added as the next tool of Utopia's stack. A peer-to-peer launchpad, an instrument for initial decentralized exchange offerings (IDOs), is ready to onboard teams interested in anonymous token sales.

The new launchpad will allow crypto entrepreneurs to resonate with the largest audience, raise funds seamlessly and make the tokens public on centralized and decentralized exchanges. Compared with other IDO and IEO launchpads, Utopia P2P's ecosystem works faster and cheaper.

Token sale procedures on Utopia P2P's launchpad will be organized in a customized manner: entrepreneurs will be able to set up 20+ parameters for every token sale. As such, a unique and inimitable financial instrument can be created even with basic blockchain and financial expertise.

Utopia P2P's launchpad will support both deflationary and inflationary token models. As such, it will be suitable for both memetic coins, DeFi coins, DAOs and play-to-earn ecosystems.

Easiest way to list tokens on Crypton Exchange

In terms of liquidity management and audience reach, one more "killing feature" will be introduced by Utopia P2P launchpad from the beginning of its mainnet operations. All tokens launched through its instruments will be automatically listed by Utopia P2P's decentralized trading platform, Crypton Exchange.

With a listing on Crypton Exchange, tokens get exposure to USDT-, BTC-, XMR-based trading pairs as well as to trading pairs and liquidity pools with Crypto Exchange's native token, CRP, and stablecoin UUSD. The projects can enjoy all of the functions of PancakeSwap and Uniswap but in a KYC-neutral manner.

The design of Crypton Exchange and the upcoming Utopia P2P launchpad will allow a variety of API-powered integrations: teams of protocols will be able to control their funds and designs through API keys.

As covered by U.Today previously, Utopia P2P is a family of products—exchange, mailing client, messenger, wallet and browser—that work without ID verification in the form of both a web interface and downloadable desktop application. It is delivered by renowned crypto enthusiasts from 1984 Group.