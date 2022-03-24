U.Today News Now Available on Newscrypto.io

Articles by our authors and experts are now available on NewsCrypto

U.Today articles, including news, opinions and analysis are now available on the Newscrypto.io platform that includes an all-in-one crypto suite. The platform provides users with educational articles, operative news and insights about the digital assets industry.

The platform includes more than news articles and educational materials as it offers users automatic charting tools, guides that will allow beginners to become more comfortable with technical indicators and a free "Crypto School platform" that includes courses for those who are yet to enter the trading industry.

The website is powered by NewsCrypto Coin (NWC), which can be used for premium members, staking and additional solutions available on the platform.

While being a news-related platform, NewsCrypto also aims at educating newcomers to the industry by providing them with ready-to-use courses and guides that will make it easier to get familiar with the digital assets industry in general.

The platform gives users access to an overview of the market, price reports and analysis by industry experts. The page also includes implemented TradingView charts that are considered industry-leading charting solutions. In addition to tracking the price of almost any asset via charts, users can use functions similar to those presented on websites like CoinMarketCap.

The platform's developers are also actively working on creating a whole "school" that will include courses by independent authors, experts and practicing traders who are willing to share their knowledge with others while confirming their professionalism.