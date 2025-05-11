4,000,000 XRP Accumulation: XRP Whales Are Ready

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Technical indicators and on-chain metrics indicate that whales are preparing for another round of accumulation-fueled growth, drawing attention to XRP's market behavior once more in the cryptocurrency space. With over 4 million transactions recorded in the last three days — a sharp rise over the pre-pump baseline — the recent spike in network activity reveals powerful and unusual movement.

Advertisement

Peer-to-peer transactions have increased, indicating not only interest but also capital movement. In terms of price action, XRP has recently surpassed its multi-month descending triangle formation and made a clear break through important resistance levels at $2.20. Before reversing slightly, the price reached $2.47, which is a healthy correction consistent with post-breakout behavior.

As of right now, XRP is trading above the 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, which is an unquestionably bullish technical pattern that offers a strong basis for future gains. The RSI, which is currently at 59, is still high but within reasonable bounds, allowing for further growth without immediately indicating overbought conditions. Alongside the consolidation breakout, there has been a spike in volume, which is more proof that actual demand, not speculation, is driving the current momentum.

Advertisement

Beginning around May 8, the XRP Ledger analytics payments chart demonstrates a noticeable increase in transaction volume, reaching a peak of over 1.3 million payments in a single day and maintaining steady levels above 1 million payments per day. This adds up to over 4 million account-to-account transactions in just three days, indicating extensive movement that is probably caused by internal ecosystem reorganization or whale reallocation.

The next target range is $2.70-$3.00 if XRP keeps support above $2.20 and keeps consolidating around this breakout level. Volume and network activity indicate there is sufficient energy for a move higher. Although there is a chance that the breakout line will be retested, the bullish bias will continue as long as $2.20 holds. In summary, whales are moving, volume is increasing, and XRP seems to be preparing for a long push, possibly toward $3 if this momentum continues.