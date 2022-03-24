187.5 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB Prints Daily and Weekly Rise

Almost 190 million meme tokens have been sent to dead-end addresses over the past 24+ hours in an attempt to make SHIB more scarce

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto burn tracker on Twitter, @shibburn, has noted that from yesterday morning until now, nearly 190 million canine SHIB tokens have been sent to "inferno" wallets in order to try and make the second biggest meme crypto more scarce and reduce its circulating supply.

In the meantime, "dogecoin killer" SHIB has demonstrated mild growth in the past 24 hours and its price increased by almost 8% over the past week.

Image via CoinMarketCap

187.5 million SHIB burnt

A recent tweet by the aforementioned tracker shows that in the past 24+ hours, the circulating SHIB supply has been reduced by a total of 186,565,061 tokens.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 186,565,061 $SHIB tokens burned and 6 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) March 24, 2022

The majority of those coins were burned with merely one transaction—168,944,352 SHIB. The transfer was made from the address 0x28c6c06298d514db089934071355e5743bf21d60.

263 billion SHIB burned since 2021

On March 23, head of the Bigger Entertainment SHIB burning business, Steven Cooper, made an announcement that since October 2021, when the Shiba Inu community began to burn its tokens, a comprised of 263.4 billion SHIB were burned by various projects and individuals.

Two billion SHIB from that amount were burnt within 48 hours prior to the release of that tweet.

At the time of writing, the price of Shiba Inu is at the $0.00002438 level, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.