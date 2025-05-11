Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Consolidates at $2.3, Bigger Move Coming?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 11/05/2025 - 12:26
    XRP building up momentum for next move
    Advertisement
    XRP Consolidates at $2.3, Bigger Move Coming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit a high of $2.476 on May 10 in a three-day climb. Now its price has pulled back slightly, settling at about $2.3 at the time of writing.

    XRP has recently exhibited strength, returning to trade above the much-watched daily SMA 50 at $2.167 after falling below it at the beginning of May.

    The recent bullish momentum in the broader cryptocurrency market, which saw Bitcoin surpass $104,000, has helped lift XRP’s price. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP is trading at $2.377, down 1.91% in the last 24 hours but up 8.42% weekly.

    HOT Stories
    Raoul Pal on Dogecoin (DOGE): 'New Highs Await'
    HyperLiquid Whale Making Huge Bet Against ETH Amid Massive Surge
    SHIB Burns Rocket 6,858.37% as SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Ethereum Forms Rare Golden Cross in Bitcoin Chart; Reversal Imminent?

    The drop in the last 24 hours might be typical market behavior as traders and investors take profits following a major price surge, creating a basis for future moves.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/08/2025 - 13:58
    XRP Skyrockets 112% in Volume as Price Turns Bullish Green
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Bigger move ahead?

    With the XRP price remaining 8.42% higher over the past week, the consolidation at $2.3 could suggest that XRP may be building up momentum for another major move.

    The crucial question is whether the current consolidation will result in another upward breakout or if the bears will regain control. XRP's price behavior over the next few days might be crucial in deciding its short-term trajectory.

    If XRP can maintain above its current levels, it could trigger further buying pressure and continue its uptrend.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 05/10/2025 - 07:53
    BlackRock in Crypto Talks With SEC: XRP ETF Coming?
    ByDan Burgin

    Key levels to watch

    On the upside, $2.50 remains a key resistance level. If XRP can decisively break above this level, it could pave the way for a move toward higher levels, maybe targeting the $3.00 mark.

    The 50-day and 200-day moving averages would also be watched for signs of sustained bullish momentum. If the XRP price maintains above these moving averages, the overall trend remains bullish.

    In the coming days, XRP is expected to make a moving average crossover on its daily chart, which might result in a bullish golden cross or a bearish death cross.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 11, 2025 - 13:18
    40 Million Cardano (ADA) in 48 Hours: Whales Bullish?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 11, 2025 - 12:45
    4,000,000 XRP Accumulation: XRP Whales Are Ready
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    40 Million Cardano (ADA) in 48 Hours: Whales Bullish?
    4,000,000 XRP Accumulation: XRP Whales Are Ready
    XRP Consolidates at $2.3, Bigger Move Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD