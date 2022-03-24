Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for March 24

Price Analysis
Thu, 03/24/2022 - 14:05
Denys Serhiichuk
Which cryptocurrencies have returned to bullish trend?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have totally returned to dominance as all of the top 10 coins are now trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

After a slight decline, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.30% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has touched the $43,000 mark; however, it failed to fix above it from the first attempt. Thus, the buying trading volume has decreased, which means that bulls need more energy for a breakout. All in all, if the rate fixes close to the resistance level at $45,854 on the daily chart, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the zone around $50,000-$52,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,971 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from our list today as the rate of the main altcoin has risen by 3.25%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has approached the resistance level at $3,300.

If bulls manage to break it, one may expect mid-term growth as the altcoin has accumulated enough energy for a prolonged move.

Ethereum is trading at $3,052 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has grown the least today with growth of only 1.58% over the past 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the growth, XRP remains weak, as it cannot fix above the $0.85 mark. The volatility has declined, which means that traders are still accumulating power for a further move. However, if the growth continues, there is potential to see the test of the resistance level at $0.9150 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.8337 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

