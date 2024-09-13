    Upland to Partner with NFLPA Once Again

    Dan Burgin
    New features for the 2023 season include enhanced mechanics for engagement and rewards
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 17:19
    Upland to Partner with NFLPA Once Again
    Upland, the leading Web3 gaming platform, has announced the fourth season of its successful partnership with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and OneTeam Partners (OneTeam).

    This collaboration, which earned Upland the NFLPA Licensee of the Year title in 2022, continues to innovate in fan engagement and digital experiences.

    The NFLPA Legits product within Upland has shown strong growth, with over 850,000 items owned by more than 27,000 players. The 2023 season saw a 43% increase in items purchased and a 72% rise in unique players collecting NFLPA Legits year-over-year, reflecting the deepened player engagement in Upland’s ecosystem.

    Upland is an immersive Web3  gaming platform mapped to the real world that leverages blockchain technology to offer true ownership of digital assets. Players can buy, sell, trade, and develop virtual properties mapped to real-world addresses and other digital assets, creating a vibrant and dynamic digital open economy.

    “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the NFLPA and OneTeam, for the 4th year in a row,” said Idan Zuckerman, Co-Founder of Upland. “Being named NFLPA’s Licensee of the Year in 2022 was a significant achievement, and it inspires us to keep innovating in this coming season”

    New features for the 2023 season include enhanced mechanics for engagement and rewards alongside fan-favorite activities like collecting Professional Football Player Legits, participating in exclusive events, and running digital fan shops to trade assets in Upland’s Web3 economy. 

    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

