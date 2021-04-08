Top Stories of the Week: SpaceX to Put DOGE on the Moon, ADA Could Reach $10, Ethereum Hits New ATH and Paris Hilton Shows Her Excitement About Bitcoin

Here are the highlights from the crypto industry last week

U.Today and Dukascopy TV have brought to you all the highlights in the crypto industry from last week, issued in a new video digest on YouTube.

Dogecoin, Elon Musk and SpaceX

Elon Musk has tweeted that SpaceX would take literal Dogecoin to the literal moon, giving the community another foggy tweet about the meme-coin. First, it was on April 1, and second, it was likely a promotion of Starbase, the new name for a village in Texas where SpaceX plans to create rocket ships.

Ethereum's new all-time high

Ethereum, the second biggest digital coin by market capitalization, reached a new all-time high of $2,058 on April 2 on the Bitstamp exchange based in Luxembourg.

Ether's rise to the new all-time high has pushed Bitcoin's market dominance to 57.5 percent, its lowest point since September of last year.

Cardano achieves total decentralization

On March 31, Cardano turned into a fully decentralized blockchain; block production now is completely under the control of the community with the global network containing more than 2,000 stake pools.

In a YouTube stream, IOHK founder Charles Hoskinson opined that ADA could be worth $10; however, he is against speculating on ADA's performance.

Paris Hilton is "very excited" about Bitcoin

During her recent interview with CNBC, media personality Paris Hilton stated that she was "very, very excited" about the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

She has been into BTC for a while already and believes that Bitcoin is definitely here to stay.