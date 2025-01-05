DOGE Price Prediction for January 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is neutral, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.31% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 18.58%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin has broken the local support of $0.3878. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.38 area next week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again failed to fix above the $0.3963 level.

If the candle closes far from it, one can expect a decline to the $0.36-$0.37 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is in the middle of the wide channel. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $0.35-$0.40 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.3852 at press time.