    Massive 801.6 Billion PEPE Stun Largest Exchange Binance — What's Happening?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Close to trillion PEPE bought and withdrawn from Binance exchange
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 14:58
    Analytics X account @spotonchain spread the word about another massive PEPE purchase made on the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance several hours ago.

    This withdrawal took place as the price of the popular meme coin surged by more than 11%.

    Big PEPE accumulation detected

    The aforementioned data source tweeted that three hours ago, a cryptocurrency whale withdrew 801.64 billion PEPE from Binance. That was the equivalent of $13.53 million.

    According to the tweet, this was the second large PEPE purchase made over the past 27 hours by the same whale. Before that, this crypto trader moved a staggering 1.082 trillion PEPE worth $18.53 million from Binance after buying it at an average price of $0.00001773 per coin. After that, he moved his 1.5 trillion PEPE to three different blockchain wallets.

    This happened after the recent PEPE listing announced by the Japanese branch of Binance.

    PEPE was launched in April 2023 by a group of anonymous developers who were inspired by the popular Pepe the Frog meme. The new meme coin quickly gained traction and was welcomed by several large crypto exchanges, including Binance.

    PEPE regains 11% after big fall

    Over the past 24 hours, PEPE coin has increased by more than 11%, recovering after an earlier decline of 13.77% faced this week. At the time of this writing, PEPE is changing hands at $0.00001721.

    PEPE and many other altcoins and meme coins have followed the pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, as the former surged by 7.51% and hit $97,339. Earlier this week, the flagship crypto crashed by 5.8%, losing the $95,850 level and landing close to $90,000.

    Yuri Molchan
