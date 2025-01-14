Massive 801.6 Billion PEPE Stun Largest Exchange Binance — What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Analytics X account @spotonchain spread the word about another massive PEPE purchase made on the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance several hours ago.

This withdrawal took place as the price of the popular meme coin surged by more than 11%.

Big PEPE accumulation detected

The aforementioned data source tweeted that three hours ago, a cryptocurrency whale withdrew 801.64 billion PEPE from Binance. That was the equivalent of $13.53 million.

According to the tweet, this was the second large PEPE purchase made over the past 27 hours by the same whale. Before that, this crypto trader moved a staggering 1.082 trillion PEPE worth $18.53 million from Binance after buying it at an average price of $0.00001773 per coin. After that, he moved his 1.5 trillion PEPE to three different blockchain wallets.

Advertisement

This happened after the recent PEPE listing announced by the Japanese branch of Binance.

Big $PEPE accumulation detected!



The whale “0x8f5” withdrew another 801.64B $PEPE ($13.53M) from #Binance 3 hours ago.



Over the past 27 hours, this whale withdrew 1.082T $PEPE ($18.53M) from Binance at an average price of $0.00001713 and then distributed the tokens across 3… https://t.co/puvg6nizUM pic.twitter.com/242IYjNMkx — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) January 14, 2025

PEPE was launched in April 2023 by a group of anonymous developers who were inspired by the popular Pepe the Frog meme. The new meme coin quickly gained traction and was welcomed by several large crypto exchanges, including Binance.

PEPE regains 11% after big fall

Over the past 24 hours, PEPE coin has increased by more than 11%, recovering after an earlier decline of 13.77% faced this week. At the time of this writing, PEPE is changing hands at $0.00001721.

PEPE and many other altcoins and meme coins have followed the pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, as the former surged by 7.51% and hit $97,339. Earlier this week, the flagship crypto crashed by 5.8%, losing the $95,850 level and landing close to $90,000.