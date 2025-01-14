Advertisement
    XRP Approaching Key Resistance Level as Crypto Market Recovers

    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market recovery
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 14:58
    According to data provided by the 100eyes Crypto Scanner, the XRP cryptocurrency is currently approaching "horizontal resistance" near the $2.6 level.  

    The third-largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $2.57 on the Bitstamp exchange.  

    The Ripple-affiliated token is currently leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery with a 6% price spike. 

    Other major altcoins, such as BNB and Ethereum (ETH), have also recorded significant gains. 

    As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency is benefiting from persistent ETF buzz. 

    Nete Garaci, one of the most prominent experts, recently predicted that XRP would be able to get its spot ETF in 2025 in the U.S.

    However, Polymarket bettors are so far divided on this issue, with nearly half of them betting against such an outcome. 

    XRP's tremendous rally, which became one of the most definitive stories of the fourth quarter, has lost its momentum. However, the growing ETF buzz could re-ignite it if there are signs that such a product will actually be approved by the SEC as soon as this year. 

    If an XRP ETF does get approved, this will likely push the token further into the mainstream. 

    Banking giant JPMorgan, for instance, recently predicted that this product could attract up to $8 billion worth of inflows based on the performance of Bitcoin ETF last year. 

    It remains to be seen whether XRP will be able to eventually surpass its longstanding all-time high of $3.4 that was achieved seven years ago. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

