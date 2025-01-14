SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,221%, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Public burn tracker Shibburn has revealed that another large SHIB stash has been transferred to a “virtual furnace” over the past day. The burn rate, respectively, has shown a four-digit rise.

Burn rate soars by 2,221%

According to Shibburn, during the past day, the SHIB community kicked a substantial amount of meme coins to unspendable blockchain addresses – 21,000,740 SHIB which resulted in the overall daily burn rate showing a 2,221% spike.

So far, there have been seven transfers to dead-end wallets. The largest ones, correspondingly, carried 18,973,108 SHIB and 1,000,000 SHIB nine and eleven hours ago.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00002134 (1hr 0.31% ▲ | 24hr 0.75% ▲ )

Market Cap: $12,555,328,831 (0.12% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,256,928,753,831



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 21,000,740 (2221.83% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 80,120,510 (-3.97% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) January 14, 2025

Still, many users within the SHIB army have been putting pressure on the SHIB team, demanding much bigger burns than the ones being made now. They claim that the SHIB team should burn from 30% to 90% of the currently circulating supply to unleash the SHIB price and let in skyrocket.

However, the SHIB team always responds that they do not control burn keys and that higher burns can be achieved over a higher utility of Shibarium, the layer-2 solution for SHIB. The more transactions happen on it, the more gas fees get collected and part of them gets automatically converted to SHIB from BONE and gets burned.

SHIB market performance

Over the past 24 hours, the price of the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap size, SHIB, has succeeded in recovering by almost 6%, coming back to the $0.00002122 price level, thus managing to avoid a critical price breakdown.

On Monday, the prominent meme coin lost more than 9%, falling from $0.00002202 to $0.000020 mark. On Saturday, SHIB traded at $0.00002273 and since that day the price drop which bottomed yesterday, constituted more than 12%.

TREAT hitting multiple crypto exchanges upon launch

The Shiba Inu lead developer has shared multiple X posts from leading crypto exchanges, such MEXC, KuCoin, BitGet, SuperEx, etc, announcing the listing of the new Shiba Inu ecosystem token TREAT. The official launch date is today, January 14.

This token is designed to enhance the network governance (the voice of the SHIB Army), to be leveraged for rewards on the ShibaSwap dex and other utilities within the SHIB network. TREAT will also be used for WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0, a yield farming mechanism that will allow users to increase their earnings to the highest possible maximum.