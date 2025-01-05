SHIB Price Prediction for January 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are not giving up so easily on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 2.07% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local support level. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.00002360 zone soon.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar low.

If the daily closure happens around that area, traders may witness an ongoing correction to the $0.000023 range.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is more positive. If the weekly bar closes near the resistance of $0.00002408, the upward move may continue to the $0.000026 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002385 at press time.