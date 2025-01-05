Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for January 5

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has decline of SHIB ended yet?
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 10:18
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 5
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are not giving up so easily on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 2.07% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local support level. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.00002360 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar low.

    If the daily closure happens around that area, traders may witness an ongoing correction to the $0.000023 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more positive. If the weekly bar closes near the resistance of $0.00002408, the upward move may continue to the $0.000026 mark.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002385 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

