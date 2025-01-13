Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Lambasts Bitcoin

Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Billionaire Asness has stated that Bitcoin is a bubble
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 20:38
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cliff Asness, one of the most prominent hedge fund managers, remains a Bitcoin skeptic despite the cryptocurrency's record-shattering rally. 

    During a recent interview with CNBC, Asness suggested that the crypto king could be a "bubble," arguing that it had no legitimate use case. 

    With that being said, Asness said that he would refrain from shorting crypto due to its high volatility. 

    The American billionaire, whose personal net worth is estimated to be $2.1 billion, has long been a cryptocurrency skeptic

    Back in 2021, Asness dismissed the idea of following cryptocurrency trends as a quant trader. 

    "You know you can trade anything as a trend follower and we have not done this," he said. 

    He said that he was somewhat cynical that someone was going to come up with "a really good valuation model" for what the right price of the largest cryptocurrency is.

    "I can’t remember if I mentioned this before, but has anyone noticed Bitcoin and the crypto backup singers are pure risk-on bubble assets? Feel like I have. If a made-up pretend money could feel embarrassed it would," Asness tweeted following the FTX-driven cryptocurrency market crash that took place in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

    As reported by U.Today, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also recently stated that he did not "feel great" about Bitcoin, arguing that it was mainly being used for criminal activities such as money laundering. 

    Despite winning over such influential individuals as BlackRock's Larry Fink and achieving signifincalty broader institutional adoption, Bitcoin still has a long way to go until more skeptical traditional finance players finally embrace it. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

