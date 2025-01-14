Advertisement
AD

    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    US fintech heavyweight Ripple set to establish go-to tokenization and interoperability hub for banks and businesses, insider Austin King says
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 14:33
    A
    A
    A
    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency veteran Austin King, who sold his company to Ripple in 2019 and worked at the decacorn for two years, shares his vision on the next phases of Ripple and XRP Ledger's growth. Acquisitions of Metaco and Standard Custody, together with the hotly anticipated launch of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, highlight that B2B tokenization is a focus for Ripple.

    Ripple betting big on tokenization with RLUSD launch and massive acquisitions

    Asset tokenization and interoperability services for banking institutions will be in focus for Ripple in the near future. Such analysis was shared by Austin King, founder of Omni Network, who completed an exit of his start-up to Ripple in 2019. Post-exit, King worked at Ripple from 2019 to 2021.

    Last year, Ripple invested over $250 million in its acquisition strategy. Namely, the company acquired Metaco and Standard Custody to integrate them into the Ripple Custody solutions stack. 

    Advertisement

    Also, Ripple released the mainnet version of Ripple USD, its NYDFS-regulated stablecoin pegged to U.S. Dollar. The asset itself is an example of a tokenization milestone for Ripple, Austin King stressed.

    HOT Stories
    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,221%, Here's What's Happening
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding

    Related
    Ripple Issues 'Say Hello to RLUSD' Post With Access to RLUSD Whitepaper
    Fri, 01/03/2025 - 12:44
    Ripple Issues 'Say Hello to RLUSD' Post With Access to RLUSD Whitepaper
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    These two processes will amplify each other as Ripple will most likely be working on the tokenization of assets on XRP Ledger to benefit from both tokenization fees and transaction fees.

    It should be noted that a similar scheme was already utilized by Ripple with its B2B-focused "On-Demand Liquidity Solutions." XRP Ledger and its key asset, XRP, was integrated into the cross-border remittances services stack.

    100x opportunity ahead of Ripple, here's why

    At the same time, the ambitions of Ripple might go far beyond XRP Ledger since it is able to expand its tokenization offering for banks to more blockchains.

    King evaluates this omni-chain tokenization platform as a game-changer in digital assets for businesses:

    Ripple bought my first company that was focused on interoperability. With my current company Omni, I want to support the $XRP Ledger's opportunity to expand bank's tokenized assets across all chains. This is the 100x opportunity this cycle, and we are laser focused on it.

    As covered by U.Today previously, in 2019, Ripple acquired King's Strata Labs via its Xpring unit. The start-up was among the first cohort interoperability ventures in the 2017-2021 crypto cycle.

    Related
    Ripple's Xpring Acquires Strata Labs to Develop Interledger Network
    Fri, 11/01/2019 - 21:00
    Ripple's Xpring Acquires Strata Labs to Develop Interledger Network
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    XRP, a core XRPL cryptocurrency, is up by 7.8% in 24 hours. It is trading at $2.56 on major spot exchanges.

    RLUSD stablecoin's market cap sits at $53 million in equivalent.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #XRP #RLUSD #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 14:17
    Ex-Binance CEO 'CZ' Shares Key Insight as Crypto Market Recovers
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 13:47
    Important XRP Metrics Return to Pre-$3 Level: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Ex-Binance CEO 'CZ' Shares Key Insight as Crypto Market Recovers
    Important XRP Metrics Return to Pre-$3 Level: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD