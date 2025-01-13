Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Charles Hoskinson has commented on Peter Brandt's recent peace move toward XRP army
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 15:00
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a recent X post published by legendary trader Peter Brandt, in which he offered peace and bade farewell to the XRP army and its favorite token. Charles Hoskinson, who has also confronted the XRP army in the past, tweeted: “Peter's coming around to XRP Nation.”

    Olive branch to XRP holders from Peter Brandt

    Old-school commodities trader Peter Brandt has offered “an olive branch” (attaching a necessary image to the post) to the XRP community, stating that they are free to accept or reject it.

    Brandt has admitted that over the past several years, he has taken “some hard shots” at the community and the XRP coin. He also admitted that the criticism he faced from them later was sometimes “well-deserved,” sometimes “outright uncivil” and other times “funny and creative.”

    He decided to explain his motives for the criticism he poured on XRP and its holders in the past. Diving into his distant past, when he started his career as a trader, he learned that it was vitally important to protect his capital. Therefore, he used to criticize XRP’s repeated loss of 80%, 90% and then up to 97% of value against Bitcoin, which he considers to be “the store of wealth” standard.

    As a skilled trader, Brandt is certain that “holding onto a speculative asset losing 90% against a more stable asset is the definition of insanity.” XRP was such an asset for him. What he found even more insane was holding to XRP “over and over, expecting different results.”

    It is not XRP/BTC crashes Brandt made fun of

    The trader explained that it was not the “roller-coaster ride of XRP/BTC” that he had made fun of but rather “the dogmatic, obnoxious, often unintelligible defense XRP holders have spoken during periods of great unrealized losses.”

    Brandt stated that, in his criticism, he targeted that attitude and not the XRP army itself, nor the fact that they were committed to improving their lives. Currently, Peter Brandt stated, he is happy for the XRP army’s success.

    He wrote: “I would never disparage your success, only your attitude of defending 90% declines against an asset with more stability.” That was the last post he would ever make on social media about XRP, though, he added.

    #Peter Brandt #XRP #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
