TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP — How Will Yesterday's Dump Affect Further Growth?

After yesterday's dump, most of the top 10 coins are in the red zone except for Cardano (ADA), whose rate has risen by 2.6% over the past 24 hours.

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP is below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $176 855 622 424 $9,615.39 $33 863 738 582 -5.32% Ethereum ETH $26 680 308 665 $239.94 $12 598 010 140 -5.24% XRP XRP $8 977 367 876 $0.203509 $1 620 780 138 -4.96%

BTC/USD

Yesterday in the morning, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) held above the psychological mark of $10,000. A powerful bearish impulse broke through this support level and the price has held at least around $9,135. The rate immediately bounced from the low point to the area of ​​support at $9,441 and is now consolidating in a narrow lateral range.

If yesterday's bearish impulse did not shake the confidence of buyers in the continuation of the bull race, then the bears can arrange a few more sales. But in this case, the nearest support levels will be below the level of $8,851 in the zone of $8,700 or $8,400. Today, consolidation above the level of $9,441 may continue, and confidence on the part of market participants will help return the BTC price to the area of ​​the June maximum to continue the bull run.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,606 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the price of Ethereum (ETH), after a short pullback, tried to continue to grow and set a new maximum near the $253 mark. However, a strong bearish impulse forced the pair to mark the daily low at $225.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) instantly rebounded above the two-hour EMA55, and this morning consolidated in the field of average prices, in the lateral range.

If the moving average EMA55 provides support for the pair, then growth may continue in the area of ​​the lilac resistance zone of $265 - $275. If bears repeat the attack, then the rate may drop below the absolute level of $222.98.

Ethereum is trading at $239.40 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, buyers were unable to continue the recovery of the XRP price and gain a foothold in the consolidation above $0.213. A powerful wave of sales drove the price below the $0.20 support, setting a weekly low at $0.196.

After a rebound in the region of average prices, the XRP/USD pair consolidated in the lateral range, above the psychological level of $0.20. If bears sell this support today, the price may fall even deeper, to the upper border of the descending purple channel. In case bulls recover above the two-hour EMA55, then the rate will return to support at the level of $0.213.

XRP is trading at $0.2033 at press time.

