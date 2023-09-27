Tether Bitcoin Mining Moria Instrument Demonstrated by Paolo Ardoino

Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex and Tether, shared sneak peek of his latest product for Bitcoin (BTC) mining and energy management

With a new ecosystem platform, Tether and its ecosystem's companies will be able to control and manage Bitcoin (BTC) mining in a more resource-efficient manner. The product will support various classes of mining software and will be secured by a multisignature module.

Tether CTO demonstrates Moria software sneak peek: Details

Moria, upcoming mining software by Tether, will support the retrieval of information from various types of miners and Bitcoin (BTC) mining containers. Per the sneak peek shared by CTO Paolo Ardoino, Moria will track availability status, net hashrate, energy consumption and energy efficiency for large number of mining gadgets.

Sneak peek of @Tether_to 's Moria #bitcoin mining and energy production platform.

Testing connectivity with the different miner/container types, feeding real-time information enabling interactive granular controls on each device with multi-sig auth. pic.twitter.com/YTssHFfMyL — Paolo Ardoino 🍐 (@paoloardoino) September 26, 2023

The solution will also enable interactive granular controls on each device protected by a multisignature authorization scheme. Ardoino demonstrated how Moria will manage the computational capacities of WhatsMiner M56S by MicroBT, a mainstream model of SHA-256 mining devices.

At the same time, the Tether and Bitfinex CTO stressed that the product is still in its infancy: Moria is undergoing its alpha phase, and a lot of work is yet to be done.

As covered by U.Today previously, Moria is a series of Bitcoin (BTC) mining and energy management software solutions that is set to leverage AI and IoT for hash mining process orchestration.

Its key processes management module is dubbed Ork, Ardoino shared in August.

Tether bets big on mining segment in Europe and LatAm

In 2023, Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USD Tether (USDT), stresses its commitment to becoming a prominent player in the Bitcoin (BTC) mining market.

Last week, it acquired an undisclosed stake in German-based crypto mining heavyweight Northern Data Group. Also, it is actively hiring mechanical and electrical engineers for its facilities in Europe.

Starting from May 2023, Tether is actively investing in eco-friendly Bitcoin (BTC) mining initiatives in Uruguay. Its ecosystem is going to support "green" energy production in Latin America as well.