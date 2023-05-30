USDT Issuer Tether Invests in Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Uruguay

Tue, 05/30/2023 - 15:40
Vladislav Sopov
Tether Limited, cryptocurrency heavyweight behind largest stablecoin USDT, announces it is joining Bitcoin (BTC) mining segment
USDT Issuer Tether Invests in Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Uruguay
Contents

The issuer of the world's most popular USD-pegged stablecoin, USDT, shares the details of its unusual investing program. Starting from May 2023, Tether ecosystem will fuel energy production and Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in Uruguay.

Tether (USDT) invests in sustainable crypto mining in Uruguay

According to the official announcement shared by Tether Limited, it is beginning to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations. Uruguay was chosen as the first country in Tether's ambitious program. The exact amount of the investment is yet to be disclosed.

Tether will keep its focus on sustainable Bitcoin (BTC) mining with minimal environmental footprint. Namely, in its Uruguay venue, Tether is going to support renewable energy sources. The program goes live as a part of collaboration with a local licensed company, the statement goes.

Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether, stressed the importance of this launch for the roadmap of Tether (USDT) and for the health of the global Bitcoin (BTC) mining segment:

By harnessing the power of Bitcoin and Uruguay's renewable energy capabilities, Tether is leading the way in sustainable and responsible Bitcoin mining. Our unwavering commitment to renewable energy ensures that every Bitcoin we mine leaves a minimal ecological footprint while upholding the security and integrity of the Bitcoin network. Tether is proud to spearhead a movement that combines cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and financial innovation.

As of 2023, Uruguay is among the leaders of "green energy" as it generates 94% of electricity from renewable sources - largely wind and solar power.

Tether (USDT) seeking energy experts to get the most out of mining

To bootstrap the progress of the new initiative, Tether (USDT) is actively seeking experts who are able to optimize its Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in Uruguay.

On a purpose-made website, the positions of recruitment specialists, electricians, technicians and site managers are available. Besides Uruguay, the team is seeking experts in Spain and Argentina.

Following the announcement, the Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly spiked to almost $28,000 but then came back to $27,800 again on major spot trading platforms.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

