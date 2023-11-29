Advertisement
AD

SSV.Network Logs $100 Million Staked, Validator Count Exceeds 2,000

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Decentralized Ethereum (ETH) staking infrastructure provider SSV.Network surpasses 50,000 Ethers staked
Wed, 11/29/2023 - 15:50
SSV.Network Logs $100 Million Staked, Validator Count Exceeds 2,000
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In its first weeks of operations, SSV.Network has become the fastest-growing Ethereum (ETH) staking provider for institutions and retail customers. The team also released a public explorer to make staking processes more transparent than ever before.

Advertisement

SSV.Network surpasses $100 million in staked funds in two months

SSV.Network, a decentralized Ethereum (ETH) staking infrastructure provider, announced today that the network surpassed 2,000 validators. In total, over 50,000 Ethers (ETH) have been staked since the first application went live on the platform.

In current prices, the aggregated sum injected into the staking instruments of SSV.Network exceed $100 million in equivalent.

The SSV DAO initiated the launch phase on Sept. 15, providing public access to the first batch of live staking applications built on SSV.Network by the SSV DAO Launch Partners (LPs). The platform currently secures cryptocurrency staked by multiple LPs using the distributed infrastructure.

SSV DAO representatives are excited about the prospects of SSV.Network in the segment of decentralized Ethereum (ETH) staking:

Quickly reaching the major milestone of $100M ETH staked using SSV.Network DVT infrastructure is a testament to the industry’s desire for a more robust and secure staking experience. Thanks to global collaboration, the infra allows diverse and scalable staking use cases to be built and will help bring the next wave of ETH stakers to the forefront.

As covered by U.Today previously, on Nov. 13, 2023, SSV.Network teamed up with Web3 veterans P2P.org to provide more decentralized staking for various categories of users.

SSV.Network migrates toward 100% decentralization, DAO voting pending

The two teams introduced DVT staking API, a new-gen instrument for automated seamless integration of staking services for institutions.

The launch phase marked the first live implementation of a distributed validator technology (DVT) network at scale, with multiple applications and use cases running on the Ethereum mainnet.

Pending an SSV DAO vote, the final, permissionless launch will be deployed in two phases. The first allows stakers to permissionlessly distribute their validators using the network, followed by any node operators being allowed to join, thereby expediting the growth of the ssv.network and widespread adoption of DVT within the Ethereum staking ecosystem.

#Staking
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Fantom (FTM) Dramatically up 10%, Here's Reason
2023/11/29 15:50
Fantom (FTM) Dramatically up 10%, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 29
2023/11/29 15:50
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Terra Classic Tokens LUNC, USTC Gain 30% in Fresh Bullish Charge: Details
2023/11/29 15:50
Terra Classic Tokens LUNC, USTC Gain 30% in Fresh Bullish Charge: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Fantom (FTM) Dramatically up 10%, Here's Reason
Fantom (FTM) Dramatically up 10%, Here's Reason
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 29
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 29
Terra Classic Tokens LUNC, USTC Gain 30% in Fresh Bullish Charge: Details
Terra Classic Tokens LUNC, USTC Gain 30% in Fresh Bullish Charge: Details
Dormant ETH ICO Whale Goes on Huge Selling Spree on Kraken
Dormant ETH ICO Whale Goes on Huge Selling Spree on Kraken
Insane $25 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Market Purchase Just Happened, Price Reacts
Insane $25 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Market Purchase Just Happened, Price Reacts
XRP Lawyer Shares Bullish Vision on Coinbase's COIN Price: 'It's Screaming Buy'
XRP Lawyer Shares Bullish Vision on Coinbase's COIN Price: 'It's Screaming Buy'
Chainlink Sees 401% Surge in Large Transactions, How It Moves Needle on LINK Price
Chainlink Sees 401% Surge in Large Transactions, How It Moves Needle on LINK Price
Binance's New CEO Faces First Critical Regulatory Stress Test
Binance's New CEO Faces First Critical Regulatory Stress Test
Gigantic Bitcoin Price Rise Expected by Capriole Investments Founder Soon: Details
Gigantic Bitcoin Price Rise Expected by Capriole Investments Founder Soon: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Surge to $3.1 Billion, Analyst Predicts Massive Liquidations at $38,500
Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Surge to $3.1 Billion, Analyst Predicts Massive Liquidations at $38,500
Show all
Advertisement
AD