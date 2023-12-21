Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana (SOL) has outpaced industry giants Spotify and Electronic Arts, skyrocketing by astounding $4.8 billion in 24 hours and securing its place as fifth-largest cryptocurrency
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 09:32
Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a breathtaking turn of events, the Solana token (SOL) has stunned the cryptocurrency market by surging over $4.8 billion in the last 24 hours, catapulting its market capitalization beyond the $37 billion milestone. 

Advertisement

This surge has propelled SOL to claim its position as the fifth-largest crypto market token, leaving established players like XRP trailing in its wake, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Related
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP

Yet, Solana's triumph extends far beyond the realm of cryptocurrencies. The purple and green blockchain has outpaced industry giants such as Spotify and Electronic Arts in terms of valuation, placing itself among the top 500 largest companies globally, if cryptocurrencies were included in traditional industry rankings.

Advertisement

The surge in SOL's valuation can be attributed to a renewed rally in its quotations. Despite already witnessing remarkable 250% growth since mid-October, SOL has defied expectations by adding an additional 21% to its price in just the past week. 

""
SOL to USD by CoinMarketCap

Many market observers, anticipating a shift towards undervalued assets, have been left astounded by Solana's resilience and continuous double-digit growth.

Solana (SOL) to $100?

As of now, SOL is trading above $86 per token, prompting influential figures in the crypto space, such as Arthur Hayes, to make bullish predictions. Hayes and others are fervently forecasting that Solana will soon breach the triple-digit price threshold.

The resilience and sustained growth of Solana defy conventional market expectations, and whether it will indeed achieve the predicted triple-digit prices remains uncertain.

What is certain, however, is that Solana's resurgence in 2023, following a challenging previous year, is poised to etch its name into the history books of the crypto market.

#SOL News #Solana News #Solana
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple CTO Voices His Big AI Prediction
2023/12/21 09:30
Ripple CTO Voices His Big AI Prediction
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Avalanche (AVAX) Completely Disrupts Crypto Space With Massive 13% Surge
2023/12/21 09:30
Avalanche (AVAX) Completely Disrupts Crypto Space With Massive 13% Surge
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
2023/12/21 09:30
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge
Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge
Ripple CTO Voices His Big AI Prediction
Ripple CTO Voices His Big AI Prediction
Avalanche (AVAX) Completely Disrupts Crypto Space With Massive 13% Surge
Avalanche (AVAX) Completely Disrupts Crypto Space With Massive 13% Surge
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road
US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road
$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
Show all
Advertisement
AD